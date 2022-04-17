Serena Williams Talks About Possible 'King Richard' Sequel After Film's Huge Success

King Richard, the 2021 American sports drama biopic based on the life of Richard Williams, the father and coach of famed tennis players Venus and Serena Williams, garnered immense love and fame the moment it hit the screens in November. As the film created a buzz among the fans of the tennis sensations Serena Williams and Venus Williams, one of the sisters recently opened up about the possibility of a sequel to the film.

Serena Williams reveals a possible King Richard sequel plotline

According to a recent interaction with Insider, Serena Williams opened up about the film, King Richard, based on the life of his father and coach, Richard Williams and revealed how she was interested in sharing her and her sister's story in a possible sequel to the film. She mentioned that the movie had the perfect ending with Venus on the tennis court followed by them going in their directions in life. She then hinted at a possible sequel revealing how they both had completely different stories ahead of that. Adding to it, she also revealed how she had a difficult journey full of drama during which she didn't do well at first and later performed excellently.

She stated, "King Richard had a perfect ending with Venus on the tennis court. Venus goes in her direction, and I go in my direction,” Serena explained. “It’s two completely different stories. I had a rough journey,” she said. “I didn’t do well and then I did. It’s a lot of drama. It’s a telenovela."

More about King Richard

Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and written by Zach Baylin, the movie was backed by Tim White, Trevor White and Will Smith. It featured Will Smith in the lead essaying the role of Richard Williams alongside other notable actors namely Aunjanue Ellis as Oracene "Brandy" Price, Demi Singleton as Serena Williams, Saniyya Sidney as Venus Williams, Tony Goldwyn as Paul Cohen, Jon Bernthal as Rick Macci, Danielle Lawson as Isha Price, Dylan McDermott as George MacArthur, Kevin Dunn as Vic Braden, among others. The film earned six nominations at the Academy Awards, seven nominations at the NAACP Image Awards, six nominations at the Critics' Choice Awards and four nominations at the Golden Globe Awards.

