Will Serena Williams Return To Play At Wimbledon? Tennis Icon Rubbishes Retirement Rumours

Former Grand Slam Champion Serena Williams could be making a sensational return to tennis and has set her sight on the 2022 Wimbledon Championship. The 23 time Grand Slam winner has not picked up a racquet since the 2021 Wimbledon. The US tennis star retired from her opening round match of the grass-court event against Aliaksandra Sasnovich due to a hamstring injury.

Earlier, Serena Williams' retirement news gathered momentum when the 40-year-old revealed that she is already planning for her retirement and has done so for the previous ten years. Serena stated that it is critical to make plans, which she has done. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Serena said, "I am prepared for that day, I've been prepared for that day for over a decade. So, I've always -- if you've seen King Richard -- you know that my dad always said you got to prepare, so I've been prepared for that. You know, at the end of the day, I think it's really important to always have a plan and that's kind of what I did. I always had a plan,"

Serena Williams set for Wimbledon return

According to a CNN report, 40-year-old Williams hinted at the possibility of a Wimbledon return in an Instagram story video with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. In the video, Serena Williams said, "We've been talking about my comeback, and he's been hyping me up and getting me ready for Wimbledon. Can't wait."

When Rodgers asked Serena why she wouldn't be participating in this year's US Open, Serena responded, "Wimbledon's before the US Open, I've got to play Wimbledon first. Exciting!"

While Serena Williams hinted at a possible Wimbledon return, her coach Patrick Mouratoglou announced that he would work with Simona Halep on a “full-time” basis. Williams has won 10 of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles with Mouratoglou, with the coach revealing that Williams had permitted to coach Halep.

Mouratoglou in his statement on social media wrote, "I have the highest respect for her but it was out of the question at the time. A few weeks later, I had a conversation with Serena, and the door opened for me, at least short term, to work with someone else."