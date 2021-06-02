Seth Rogen Announces Release Date Of 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Reboot

Seth Rogen made an announcement in 2020 that he would be making a reboot of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the movie from Nickelodeon and Point Grey Pictures. Now, the filmmaker has announced the release date of this reboot of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles'. Seth Rogen took to his Twitter handle to announce the release date in a unique way.

Seth Rogen announces the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot release date

He posted a picture of a paper with 'notes' and the release date highlighted in the right corner of the paper. The letter TMNT that is the short form of the movie was also highlighted with boxes. He also added the hashtag #TMNT. Seth Rogen announced the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles release date as August 11, 2023. He also gave context to the picture he posted as he wrote, "Leo takes notes like I used to". As Seth Rogen has earlier made an announcement that the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot will focus more on the 'teenage' aspect of the Teenage Mutant Ninja, the curled paper and a boy's high school notes gave major hints about what the movie would be about.

The picture posted by Seth Rogen also has doodles including favourite pizza-loving turtles, including discipline, honour, loyalty, and, of course, fun-filled immaturity. Rogen also adds the types of mutation such as deletion, duplication, and translocation, as well as a note to apologize to April. Not much is known about Seth’s take on the popular characters, but the movie will be an animated coming-of-age film aimed at teenagers and children and produced through Nickelodeon.

The last movie in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series was Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows released in 2016. Nickelodeon released the CG-animated series Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in 2012 and then reimagined the Heroes in a Half-Shell with the 2D-animated series Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles last year. Nickelodeon and Netflix are also partnering to produce an original animated 2D film based on the current Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rogen will be starring as Steven Spielberg’s uncle in the film inspired by the director’s childhood. He will also be appearing in Hulu’s Pam and Tommy. He is also serving as executive producer for Amazon’s hit series The Boys, which is currently filming its third season.

