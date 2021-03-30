Seth Rogen Clarifies Comments About Emma Watson, Says 'she Did Not Storm Off The Set'

On March 29, 2021, Seth Rogen took to his official Twitter handle and clarified "a story that has emerged" from his latest interview with a magazine. In the interview, the actor was asked about a rumour that Emma Watson had "stormed off the set" of his 2013 film This Is the End. Responding to the question, Seth said that he doesn’t look back on it and thinks "How dare she do that?", but thinks that sometimes when one reads something or comes to life, "it doesn’t seem to be what one had thought it was".

Seth Rogen: Emma Watson did not 'storm off the set'

Seth continued in the interview with the British GQ that it was not "some terrible ending" to their relationship. The actor revealed that Emma had come back to the set and bid farewell to the team. He stated that Emma had helped with the promotions and that he doesn’t have any "hard feelings". He said that he couldn’t be "happier with how the film had turned out in the end". Rogen stated that Emma was probably right and that it was funnier the way they ended up doing it.

Responding to the latest interview, the actor shared a screengrab of his long note speaking about the rumours about Emma Watson in This Is The End. In the note, he wrote, “I want to correct a story that has emerged from a recent interview I gave. It misrepresents what actually happened. Emma Watson did not ‘storm off the set’ and it’s s----y that the perception is that she did”. Seth continued, “The scene was not what was originally scripted, it was getting improvised, changed drastically, and was not what she agreed to. The narrative that she was in some way uncool or unprofessional is complete bul-----”.

His post further read, “I for sure should have communicated better and because I didn’t, she was put in an uncomfortable situation. She and I spoke on the night; it was overall a s----y situation and it must have been hard for her to say something and I’m very happy and impressed that she did. We agreed on her not being in the scene together”. The actor concluded his note, “I was thrilled for the opportunity to work with her and would be thrilled to get that opportunity again. I am very sorry and disappointed it happened, and I wish I had done more to prevent it”.

Meanwhile, the list of popular Seth Rogen's movies includes The 40-year-old Virgin, The Spiderwick Chronicles, Zack and Miri Make a Porno, 50/50, The Guilt Trip and many others. The actor has lent the voice for Allen the Alien character in 2021's Invincible. Some of the best Emma Watson's movies are the Harry Potter film series, Beauty and the Beast, Little Women, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Regression, Colonia, and many more. She was last seen in 2017's Little Women.

Promo Image Source: Seth Rogen IG/ Emma Watson IG