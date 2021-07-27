'Sex And The City' Reboot; Charlotte York & Miranda Hobbes' Kids Look All Grown Up

It has been 11 years since the audience has seen their favourite characters, Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York and Miranda Hobbes on screen. Ever since it was announced that the American comedy-drama series Sex And The City will be back, fans of the show eagerly wait for every single update about the HBO show. Recently, new pictures from the set of SATC reboot tilted And Just Like That started surfacing on the internet and fans couldn't help but notice Charlotte and Miranda's kids in them who aren't so little, anymore!

Sex And The City revival

New photos from the sets of And Just Like That are making their rounds on the web, as they feature Charlotte and Miranda's, kids. In one photo, Charlotte's (played by Kristin Davis) daughters Lily and Rose look all grown up. The photos feature Rose and Lily in a stylish knee-length floral printed dress, almost twinning with their mother who's looking equally stunning. The stills also showed Miranda's (played by Cynthia Nixon) son Brady Hobbes sporting his mother's signature bright red hair. Take a look at the picture below.

Lily and Rose!I have to admit, at first I wasn't THAT excited about the sequel without Kim's character and Pat Field. But I was also curious about Samantha's fate in the movie. Sex and the City was and still my ultimate guide to fashion and life.😊🌆#JustLikeThat #sexandthecity pic.twitter.com/yJ8CYf8Twl — (•ㅅ•)Dayan⁷ (@potatolattemd) July 26, 2021

The revival series was announced by Carrie Bradshaw aka Sarah Jessica Parker herself via her Instagram in January 2021. However, the original cast member Kim Cattrall chose not to return for the reboot. It's also been confirmed that Chris Noth, who played Carrie's main love interest, Mr. Big, will return to reprise his role. The ten half-hour-long episodes will follow the lives of the three original galpals, now in their 50s, explore love, life, and friendship in the city of New York. The series is set to premiere sometime in late 2021.

Why is Samantha not there in the 'Sex and The City' reboot?

Samantha Jones aka Kim Cattrall has decided not to return to the reboot series of SATC. The rumours about Cattrall and Parker's feud have been floating around for a long time that might have pushed Cattrall to not returning to the series. Fans were disappointed when Cattrall informed that she had put her foot down and would not be returning to the franchise. In an interview with Daily Mail in 2019, Kim addressed the rumours about her diva's behaviour and her extreme demands on the sets of SATC, to which the actress said that her only demand was to not make a third SATC movie.

SJP and Kim Cattrall's feud further escalated when Kim called out SJP through her Instagram post after Parker tried to reach out to Kim after her brother's death. Kim in the post wrote, "My Mom asked me today “When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone? Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl persona."

Image: And Just Like That Instagram

