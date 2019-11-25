Sex Education Season 2: Premiere Date Announced For The Hit Netflix Show

Subscribers of the biggest streaming platform in the world, Netflix, have another reason to rejoice. After the announcement and release of the second seasons of some of the most-loved shows in recent times, such as You, The End of the F**king World and Sacred Games, Netflix is now preparing for the release of the second season of the acclaimed teen comedy-drama, Sex Education. The show will return with the second season on January 17, 2020, and will be available streaming across the world on Netflix's platform.

The streaming giant made the announcement today

In an Instagram post, the show's account, as well as various official Netflix pages that cater to different regions, announced the release date of the hotly-anticipated show. The caption of the post reads, 'Da Vinci? we don’t know her. season 2, coming jan 17.' Almost all of the major characters of the first season are seen in this unique poster.

All about Sex Education

Sex Education is a British teen comedy-drama web television series created by Laurie Nunn. The first season began airing on January 11, 2019. The show featured an ensemble cast which included actors like Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, and Kedar Williams-Stirling. Sex Education's Season One was a resounding commercial and critical success for the streaming giant, and Netflix even announced that over 40 million viewers streamed the show post its debut on the service. In February 2019, after the success of season one, Netflix renewed the show for a second season.

The show follows the character of Otis Milburn, played by Asa Butterfield. Otis is ambivalent about sex, despite, his mother, a sex therapist played by Gillian Anderson, who is frank about all aspects of sexuality. After he accidentally assists the local school bully with his sexual performance problems, Otis sets up a sex advice business with Maeve, played by Emma Mackey, to educate their fellow students in how to deal with their respective sexual problems.

