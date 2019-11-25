Here's A List Of The Best Gangster Films On The Streaming Platform Netflix

The Irishman is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The names involved in the film have created tremendous hype among filmgoers. The gangster epic stars veteran actors like Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci. Directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Martin Scorsese, the film is scheduled to debut on Netflix on November 27, 2019. So, in lieu of this, here are the best gangster films currently streaming on Netflix that you should check out.

1. Goodfellas

Goodfellas is a 1990 gangster film directed by Martin Scorsese. It is an adaptation of the 1985 non-fiction book Wiseguy by Nicholas Pileggi, who co-wrote the screenplay with Scorsese. The film narrates the rise and fall of mob associate Henry Hill and his friends and family from 1955 to 1980. Considered to be one of the most iconic and greatest gangster films of all-time, the film is considered by many to be the high point of Martin Scorsese's illustrious career.

2. The Untouchables

The Untouchables is a 1987 gangster film directed by Brian De Palma. The film featured a top-notch cast which featured actors such as Kevin Costner, Robert De Niro and Sean Connery. The film was based on Chicago' criminal history and follows Eliot Ness (Costner) as he forms the Untouchables team to bring Al Capone (De Niro) to justice during Prohibition. The film was a box-office success and was also acclaimed by critics. Sean Connery won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

3. Legend

Legend is a 2015 biographical gangster film directed by Brian Helgeland. It is adapted from John Pearson's book, The Profession of Violence: The Rise and Fall of the Kray Twins, which deals with their rise and fall, the relationship that bound them together, and follows their gruesome career to imprisonment for life in 1969. Tom Hardy essayed the dual role of the Kray Twins. While the film received mixed reviews, many acclaimed Tom Hardy's performances.

