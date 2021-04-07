Shailene Woodley Seems Extremely Impressed As Boyfriend Aaron Rodgers Hosts 'Jeopardy'

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was seen hosting the latest Jeopardy show where he paid tribute to the late Alex Trebek. Shailene Woodley seemed extremely happy to see her boyfriend host the show and kept posting a series of stores with snapshots from the show. Both Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers appeared on an Instagram live session where they answered fans' questions and discussed the show. Woodley seemed delighted to watch Aaron on the show and shared the excitement with her fans through several posts.

Aaron Rodgers debuts as guest host for 'Jeopardy'

As the show began, Aaron said that hosting the show is an incredible honour for him as he has always been a huge fan of Alex Trebek. He began hosting the show by addressing his 2015 Jeopardy win. He also said that he remembers Alex as he got the opportunity to share the stage with him back then. Rodgers said that Alex was an incredible human who was smart and precise that he always seemed amazed by his personality. The quarterback assured fans that he will work hard to honour his legacy.

What a stud. I could see@him taking over if they let him. https://t.co/syldiPk5x4 — New Neighborhood Dad (@newneighbordad) April 6, 2021

Thanking Johnny out the gate, a little humble brag and paying respects to the legend. Aaron Rogers nailed it yesterday. @SisterNosha https://t.co/tj9rLOxz69 — Jakeâ˜• (@MrSaintJake) April 6, 2021

The stories posted by Woodley have now disappeared; however, she mentioned just how excited she was to watch her fiance host the show. She had been sharing a number of posts informing fans about the show that aired earlier today. She added that the show will be filled with laughs, tears and excitement. Later on, Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers both came together in an Instagram live season where they spoke about hosting Jeopardy and took 10 questions from fans in the live chat. The video was over 8 minutes long and the couple answered several questions throughout Instagram live. Posting the full video on his social media account, Aaron wrote that the live session is like a recap of his day 1 hosting Jeopardy. Fans adored the couple and took part actively in the live season hosted by them.

Aaron also posted another post where he revealed that he will be hosting Jeopardy for the next two weeks straight. Thus he came on the show for the first time today and marked his debut in hosting. The sportsperson called it his dream job and went on to add a few more hashtags before ending the caption.

SOURCE: STILL from Jeopardy

