'Shameless' Fame Emmy Rossum Announces Birth Of Daughter, Surprises Fans

Emmy Rossum of Shameless' fame is officially a mother. The actress took to her Instagram handle to announce the birth of her first child with husband, Sam Esmail. She shared the news yesterday, May 25, in a series of maternity photos.

She shared a photo of herself from what looks like a maternity photoshoot, wearing a white crop top and a pair of jeans, flaunting her enormous baby bump. The second photo features Emmy Rossum's husband, Sam, who can be seen posing with her while holding her baby bump. Emmy also included a photo of her daughter's footprint, revealing the little one's five perfect toes.

She shared the photos with the caption, "5.24.21. On a sunny Monday morning, at 8:13AM, we welcomed our daughter into the world". Take a look below.

Emmy then went on to post another monochromatic photo of herself posing in a window. She can be seen, still very pregnant, wearing a long robe but flaunting her baby bump once again. She shared the post with the caption, "Two weeks before our daughter was born".

More about Emmy Rossum's pregnancy

Emmy Rossum and her husband managed to keep their pregnancy a secret from the public. In fact, news of Emmy Rossum pregnant only broke after she announced the birth of her daughter. The actress had only been posting photos from the waist up in recent months on her social media handles.

Rossum's pregnancy, however, explains why she didn't make a special appearance in the series finale of Shameless, back in April. In an interaction with the Hollywood Reporter, Shameless showrunner John Wells explained that, "Emmy wanted to come back" but COVID restrictions made it difficult. He also mentioned how quarantines went into effect at the time, and it became extremely difficult to get the actress on set.

The showrunner also expressed disappointment at not being able to bring her back because it was something they wanted desperately to happen. Emmy left the show in 2019 to pursue other opportunities. She has since been cast in the Peacock series Angelynne, which is produced and written by Emmy Rossum's husband, Sam Esmail, who she married in August 2015.

Image - Emmy Rossum's Instagram