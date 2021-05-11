'Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings' To Reintroduce Iron Fist Into MCU?

The trailer of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has got fans excited about the future of MCU as it reveals that the movie will introduce new characters in Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film will bring in the real Mandarin who will be played by Tony Leung. But, will the movie also finally bring Iron Fist to MCU?

Will Shang-Chi reintroduce Iron Fist into the MCU?

Iron Fist aka Danny Rand was played by Finn Jones in the Netflix Marvel show of the same name. Now, the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings trailer has hinted at a tournament where Shang-Chi and his sister Xialing are participants. According to Epic Stream, it is believed that they will not be the only ones participating in the fight, there must be other contestants and this could be how Marvel Studios brings Iron Fist to the MCU. This movie is believed to be the right spot for the MCU to reintroduce Iron Fist to audiences because of one specific plot point. Though there is no official confirmation that Iron Fist will appear in the Phase 4 film.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings poster and teaser trailer

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is an upcoming movie that stars Simu Liu in the titular superhero role as he makes his MCU debut. On April 19, 2021, Simu Liu celebrated his 32nd birthday and the first poster of the movie was shared on the same day. The poster had him in the superhero costume ready for a fight. The caption of his post read, “Whoever said that you could only RECEIVE presents on your birthday? Today, I’m giving you your VERY FIRST LOOK at the teaser poster for @ShangChi and the Legend of the Ten Rings!! Coming to theatres September 3rd (trailer drops in a few weeks). WE’RE ALMOST THERE, PEOPLE!!!!”

Following the poster release, Marvel Studios surprised the birthday boy Simu Liu by dropping the teaser trailer on the same day. Reposting the same, Simu Liu took to Twitter and expressed his excitement by writing, “THIS IS THE BEST BIRTHDAY EVER!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

