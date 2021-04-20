Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings Trailer: Asian Fans Happy To Find Representation

The first trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, filled with high-flying action, was released on April 19, 2021, just in time for the lead actor's birthday. Marvel fans have reacted positively to the trailer, though Chinese internet users have had mixed reactions. Liu, who is best known for his role on the Canadian sitcom Kim's Convenience, plays the Marvel Cinematic Universe's only superhero of Asian descent in the trailer clip. Shang-Chi will have an Asian-led production team behind it, including producer Destin Daniel Cretton and screenwriter David Callaham, with a cast that comprises Awkwafina and Tony Leung Chiu-wai.

Shang-Chi is a film that follows the eponymous superhero as he confronts his history and present. Leung will play Wenwu, a new character created for the MCU, in the film. Fans of Marvel, especially those who enjoy an Asian heritage, had a lot to say about the trailer. Most people commented saying that it was the first time they were seeing a superhero who looked like them and that is what made it all the more important. “I never really had an Asian hero to admire growing up which made me feel insecure in my skin and ignored, especially as a child”, a fan tweeted.

Fans from China had mixed reactions to the trailer with some praising the trailer and others comparing it to Mulan which was poorly received. Although some Chinese internet users appreciated specifics in the trailer, such as a Kung Fu Hustle poster in Shang-bedroom, Chi's other fans criticised the film's obvious flagrant advertising by Chinese companies. Some Chinese fans of Marvel said they would reserve their judgement until they saw the film.

In a conversation with US magazine Entertainment Weekly, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and the film's producer Jonathan Schwartz clarified that Wenwu has "gone by many names," including the Mandarin. In Iron Man 3, a villain dressed as the Mandarin appeared. Shang-Chi is based on the Master of Kung Fu, a 1970s comic book character. Shang-Chi's father instructs him in martial arts in the comics. He gradually develops powerful abilities while also uncovering the truth about his father's intentions.