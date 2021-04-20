Last Updated:

Shang-Chi And The Legends Of The Ten Rings Teaser Trailer And First Poster Out; WATCH

Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings have been provided with its first teaser and poster featuring Simu Liu in the lead role. Check it out.

Written By
Shakir Khan
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings trailer

Simu Liu in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings


Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is an upcoming movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It stars Simu Liu in the titular superhero role as he makes his MCU debut. Fans have been waiting to get a glimpse of the film and now Marvel has dropped the first Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings teaser trailer and poster. 

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings teaser trailer and poster out 

Simu Liu turned 32 years old on April 19, 2021, and on the occasion of his birthday, he shared the first Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings posters. It has him in the superhero costume ready for a fight. Take a look at it below. 

Following the poster release, Marvel Studios surprised the birthday boy Simu Liu by dropping Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings teaser trailer. It shows that the skilled martial artist is living his own normal life for the past ten years away from the Ten Ring organization. He is trained to be an assassin at a young age by his father, Wenwu.

READ | Marvel's Shang-Chi movie wraps filming, Simu Liu shares powerful message

After a decade, Shang-Chi's father calls him to join the organization again and he denies it, thus, the conflict starts. The video contains shadow fight scenes with mask Assasin Death Dealer, classic jungle fights, tournament battles, and big lion-type animals called Fo dogs. There is also a hint at his hyperactive powers. The teaser ends with Shang-Chi doing his iconic trademark pose from the comics. Check out Shang-Chi and the Legen of the Ten Rings teaser trailer below. 

READ | Awkwafina teases her mysterious MCU role in 'Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings'

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings cast have Awkwafina as Katy, Ronny Chieng as Jon Jon, Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, Meng'er Zhang as Xialing, Fala Chen as Jiang Li, Florian Munteanu as Razor, and Dallas Liu. The role of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings villain, the Mandarin is played by Tony Leung. All of them are making their debut in the MCU. 

READ | 'Shang-Chi' star Simu Liu says he 'almost cried' wearing superhero suit for the first time

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the movie will be connected to the Mandarin and his Ten Rings organization that appeared throughout the MCU, especially in Robert Downey Jr. starrer Iron Man 3. More plot details are under wraps. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is scheduled to release on September 3, 2021. 

READ | Shang-Chi star Simu Liu on power of representation; credits Black Panther success

Promo Image Source: Marvel Entertainment YouTube

READ | 'Shang-Chi' trailer will be "worth the wait", promises Simu Liu

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT