Shang-Chi And The Legends Of The Ten Rings Teaser Trailer And First Poster Out; WATCH

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is an upcoming movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It stars Simu Liu in the titular superhero role as he makes his MCU debut. Fans have been waiting to get a glimpse of the film and now Marvel has dropped the first Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings teaser trailer and poster.

Simu Liu turned 32 years old on April 19, 2021, and on the occasion of his birthday, he shared the first Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings posters. It has him in the superhero costume ready for a fight. Take a look at it below.

Whoever said that you could only RECEIVE presents on your birthday? Today, I’m giving you your VERY FIRST LOOK at the teaser poster for @ShangChi and the Legend of the Ten Rings!!



Coming to theatres September 3rd (trailer drops in a few weeks).



WE’RE ALMOST THERE, PEOPLE!!!! pic.twitter.com/Kzgkg8djeQ — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) April 19, 2021

Following the poster release, Marvel Studios surprised the birthday boy Simu Liu by dropping Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings teaser trailer. It shows that the skilled martial artist is living his own normal life for the past ten years away from the Ten Ring organization. He is trained to be an assassin at a young age by his father, Wenwu.

After a decade, Shang-Chi's father calls him to join the organization again and he denies it, thus, the conflict starts. The video contains shadow fight scenes with mask Assasin Death Dealer, classic jungle fights, tournament battles, and big lion-type animals called Fo dogs. There is also a hint at his hyperactive powers. The teaser ends with Shang-Chi doing his iconic trademark pose from the comics. Check out Shang-Chi and the Legen of the Ten Rings teaser trailer below.

GHUUFXDTGVXDFGHVCDDTGHUIKKBVCDSTYGHJHGGHHJBVGGFYFYGUBIH THIS IS THE BEST BIRTHDAY EVER!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/j1FD3Frpoo — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) April 19, 2021

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings cast have Awkwafina as Katy, Ronny Chieng as Jon Jon, Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, Meng'er Zhang as Xialing, Fala Chen as Jiang Li, Florian Munteanu as Razor, and Dallas Liu. The role of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings villain, the Mandarin is played by Tony Leung. All of them are making their debut in the MCU.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the movie will be connected to the Mandarin and his Ten Rings organization that appeared throughout the MCU, especially in Robert Downey Jr. starrer Iron Man 3. More plot details are under wraps. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is scheduled to release on September 3, 2021.

