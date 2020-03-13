'Shang-Chi' Film's Shoot On Hold As Director & Marvel Await Test Results For Coronavirus

In a precautionary move, Marvel Studios' production process for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings have been put on temporary hold. This comes after Destin Daniel Cretton, the director of Shang-Chi, is waiting on the results of the COVID -19 novel Coronavirus test results. According to reports, Destin Daniel Cretton does not show any symptom but wants to be careful as he is a father to a newborn baby. Marvel Studios stood in full support of the director’s decision.

As Coronavirus cases in Hollywood rise, Destin Daniel takes a precautionary measure

A comic book film Shang-Chi’s first unit production was underway in Australia. Destin Daniel Cretton took time to test himself for the virus and based on his doctor’s prescription decided to self isolate until the results are out. According to a letter released by Marvel, it was revealed that the second unit and off production will go on as planned. Update on Destin, Daniel Cretton will be out by Tuesday next week. As the letter suggests, the second unit continuation will only mean that the film will be undergoing the scheduled shooting and not completely shut down as many fans of Cretton are waiting for the film. However, Shang-Chi will face a major delay.

Marvel’s Shang-Chi was not the only film production facing problems due to Coronavirus pandemic. Warner Bros also stopped an undisclosed film based on Elvis Presley’s life after the news of Tom Hanks and his spouse, Rita Wilson getting the Coronavirus was out.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings film is based on martial arts and cultural backdrop of the sport. It was reported to be released on February 12, 202. However, these are tentative dates for the fantasy thriller. Destin Daniel Cretton has many good projects in his profile namely, Short Term 12 : The Glass Castle and Just Mercy.

