Coronavirus Updates: India Adds 2 More Countries For Screening, FM To Hold Assessment

As the Coronavirus death toll in China reached 1765 on Monday, India which has only reported three positive cases of the novel COVID19 has geared up to take several preventive measures to deal with the global epidemic. To date, 418 samples of suspect #COVID19 cases have been sent to the National Institute of Virology for testing, out of which 405 have come out as negative. Out of three people who were tested positive, two have been discharged, while one is stable.

The Finance Minister on Sunday tweeted to announce that a detailed meeting of the impact of Coronavirus on India's exports and imports will be held on February 18.

On the impact of #CoronavirusOutbreak and any disruptions to #MakeinIndia or to Indian export/import @FinMinIndia is scheduled to hold a meeting on Tuesday 18 Feb. Stakeholders welcome. If unable to attend please email your inputs at fmo@nic.in — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) February 16, 2020

State-wise updates for Coronavirus

Punjab- Multiple states across the country have also undertaken steps to contain the spreading of Coronavirus in India. Punjab State Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu announced that the Centre has added two more countries for the screening of Coronavirus. In addition to passengers having travel history to China, Hong Kong, Thailand and Singapore, now passengers from Japan and South Korea will also be screened.

Kerala- In Kerala, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare stated that another patient in Kerala, who was earlier found to be Coronavirus positive, has been discharged from the hospital and is presently under home isolation.

Delhi- In Delhi, seventeen people, out of a large number of passengers who had arrived in Delhi from China and other coronavirus-affected countries, have been found symptomatic for the infection and hospitalised, officials said.

Haryana- Haryana reported that all 252 students who had been quarantined in the Indian Army facility in Manesar after being airlifted from Wuhan have tested negative in their latest tests for Coronavirus.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) announced that the 7 Maldivian nationals including a child at the ITBP Chhawla facility may leave for their country tomorrow evening after all 406 people, who are housed at an ITBP quarantine facility in New Delhi were tested negative for Covid-19.

