'Shang-Chi' Star Simu Liu Shows His Training To 'become One With The Character'; WATCH

The craze for Marvel Cinematic Universe's first-ever Asian superhero- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has doubled with the theatrical release date closing in quickly. Following Marvel's elaborative Phase four plans, Shang-Chi will be available for the theatregoers, in India and overseas, on September 3. While the promising trailer and clips have the fans going gaga with anticipation, lead actor Simu Liu recently fueled their excitement further by sharing a BTS clip from the sets of the movie. Take a look here.

Simu Liu's BTS video

Every Marvel actor has to undergo vigorous training and show great zeal to breathe life into the comic book superheroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. From Chris Hemsworth to Tom Holland, Marvel fanatics have seen the exceptional transformation the actors go through to achieve the superhero physique. Adding to the list is Marvel's first-ever Asian superhero essayed by Simu Liu who is set to demonstrate a full-fledged martial arts action in the movie. Sharing a brief glimpse into his training, the actor shared a BTS video to show his fans his process of 'becoming one with the character'.

In the video, Liu exhibited exceptional skills while practising hand-to-hand combat with his trainers. In the caption, he explained his intense transformation process into Shang-Chi and the variety of skills he had to master to essay the role. The Marvel actor started by saying, ''Part of the joy of being an actor is the process of becoming one with a character. Whether it’s jazz piano, tap dancing or beating the living daylights out of people, a performer inhabits the character and fully gives themselves to the transformation process.''

He continued to explain the proficiency in Kung Fu exhibited by Shang Chi in the movie by saying, ''Asian actors don’t just do kung fu; but Shang-Chi does. It’s just one of the many things that flesh out his personality, but it’s easily the most challenging from a physical perspective.'' the actor also explained his journey of adapting to the character which included hours on end training.

Simu Liu said, ''That meant I had to get to work. Hours each day, in addition to bodybuilding and conditioning with my trainer, were spent in order to build my character. Movement, speed and explosiveness were paramount; we couldn’t just build muscle for sake of bulk. Flexibility was massively lacking, and had to be stretched out one painful session after another. Little by little, I got better. Now, we are finally ready for this movie to come out.''

Lastly, he urged his fans to join him on September 3 to make history together. Simu concluded by saying, ''Make history with us this Friday; I promise you’ll be blown away. (As for the jazz piano and tap dancing… stay tuned.)''

More on 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the movie will also feature Awkwafina, Tony Leung Chiu‑wai, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong and more.

(IMAGE CREDITS- SIMU LIU'S INSTAGRAM)