Shang-Chi's Simu Liu Interacts With Fans On Twitter To Control Anxiety For Premiere Day

Shang-Chi actor, Simu Liu recently held a question and answer session on Twitter in order to control his anxiety for the big day of his movie. Read further.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings is one of the highly-anticipated American superhero movies by Marvel Studios. As the premiere of the movie was recently held, the lead actor, Simu Liu went online and began interacting with his fans to ensure that he does not begin to get anxious while getting ready for the premiere day. He answered numerous questions asked by his fans some of which enquired whether he was nervous about the release of his film. 

Simu Liu interacts with fans on Twitter

Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings fame Simu Liu recently took to his Twitter handle and made an announcement about how it was the premiere day of his film. He further urged his fans to ask him questions so he does not fixate on the nerves, the anxiety and the insecurity. Simu Liu further assured that he will try and answer the fans’ questions throughout the day as he got ready for the big day. 

Simu Liu’s fans asked him numerous fun and interesting questions to which he gave some quirky answers. A fan asked him what his favourite sport was, to which he replied that it was ‘disappointing my parents, it’s like I was born with this god-given talent'.  Another fan asked him what was his reaction when he learnt that he will be featuring in the next Marvel movie to which he answered that it was imagining what his secret handshake with Anthony Mackie looked like. One of the fans was also curious to know about Simu Liu’s favourite aspect of Shang-Chi or something that he really identified with. Simu Liu gave another quirky answer to it by stating ‘I too enjoy meeting dragons and beating multiple people up at the same time'.

When asked about whether he was nervous for the premiere, he stated ‘No I am nervous about whether my dad will tell an embarrassing story on the red carpet and then everyone will know I crashed their car into the garage when I was 16 oh shi-'. Take a look at some of the interactions between Simu Liu and his fans. 

Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings cast

Apart from Simu Liu, some of the other popular cast members of the movie include actors namely Awkwafina as Katy, Florian Munteanu as Razor Fist, Fala Chen as Jiang Li, Meng'er Zhang as Xialing, Tony Leung as Wenwu / The Mandarin, Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, Benedict Wong as Wong and others. 

 

