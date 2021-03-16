Sharon Osbourne's Net Worth & All That You Need To Know About This Television Personality

Sharon Osbourne has been in the headlines recently after her show The Talk went on a short post her debate with one of the co-hosts Piers Morgan. The 68-year-old is not only married to a famous musician but is also the daughter of an English music agent and manager, who enjoys a huge net worth. Read along to find out Sharon Osbourne’s net worth and more about her.

What is Sharon Osbourne’s net worth?

Sharon Osbourne is a television personality, entertainment manager as well as author. She is the daughter of Don Arden and English music manager, Hope Shaw, while she is the wife of heavy metal singer-songwriter Ozzy Osbourne. Sharon rose to popularity after her stint in the show The Osbournes from 2002 to 2005 which aired on the channel MTV and featured the day to day life of her family. Followed by this, she went on to become a television talent show judge for the show The X factor from 2004 to 2007, then in 2013, 2016 and 2017, as well as in America’s Got Talent for a period of six years from 2007 to 2012.

She is often credited for reigniting her husband Ozzy Osbourne’s heavy metal career after she found the summer tour named Ozzfest. Sharon also started her own talk show called The Sharon Osbourne Show, which ran for three years from 2003 to 2006, and aired in both the US and the UK. Back in 2010, the TV personality was one of the contestants in the NBC show The Celebrity Apprentice, where she landed at third place at the end, following which she took the position of a co-host on the CBS talk show The Talk.

Further on, she was a part of the ITV talk show Loose Women as an occasional panellist through 2014 and 2017. Sharon has also written three autobiographical books and a novel. Her first written work titled Extreme debuted at the top position on the Sunday Times bestseller list. Keeping in consideration all her stints so far, and combining her net worth with her husband Ozzy Osbourne, the entertainment manager enjoys a net worth of $220 million dollars, as per Celebritynetworth.com.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.