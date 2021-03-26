Sharon Stone Defends Christian Bale's On-set Rants, Says 'People Should Grow Up'

Sharon Stone recently defended Christian Bale over criticism the latter faced in past regarding his behaviour on set. On Mar 24, Wednesday, the Basic Instinct star appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, during which she was asked if she would like to make amends or apologise for any outbursts she may have had onset. However, instead, she took the chance to defend Christian Bale. Talking about the same, Sharon Stone said, "I would not say so much for myself, but I can certainly say that I see that with such, you know, brilliant actors".

Sharon Stone further added:

Christian Bale's rants on sets

Back in 2009, a video of Bale went viral, wherein he is seen lashing out at a cinematographer who had walked onto the set of Terminator Salvation to check a light during the filming of a scene. Christian Bale had seemingly also threatened the cinematographer to smash the lighting equipment. While the former had apologised for his outburst, Sharon Stone doesn't think it was that big of a deal. She said people need to "grow up".

Talking about the same, Sharon told Stephen Colbert, "People, you know, want to get up in his business while he's trying to completely transform into another person". "Then he's like, 'Get away from me!' And then they want to criticise him for not being available to them. I find that a little bit ... you know, maybe they should just grow up", Stone added.

Sharon Stone is all set for the release of her memoir, The Beauty of Living Twice. The book is expected to be available for readers by March 30, 2021. As mentioned in the description at Google Books, in The Beauty of Living Twice, Sharon Stone chronicles her efforts to rebuild her life, and the slow road back to wholeness and health. In an industry that doesn't accept failure, in a world where too many voices are silenced, Stone found the power to return, the courage to speak up, and the will to make a difference in the lives of women and children around the globe.

