Hollywood star Sharon Stone awed by video of 'tiger' on rooftop from India, netizens react

In the world of social media, it is sometimes hard to separate the real from the fake. Not just fake messages being circulated on the ‘University of WhatsApp’, some brilliant editing makes it hard for one believe that any editing was done in the first place. And celebrities too have been falling for it, with Amitabh Bachchan currently in the news for sharing multiple such posts, and being forced to delete them later.

Not just the celebrities from the Indian film industry, but the international stars are no different. At least, that’s what netizens believed when Sharon Stone shared a video on Twitter of a tiger on a rooftop. The Hollywood star shared that the video was from her ‘friend in India’ and rightly so, since the persons in the video were talking in Hindi.

From my friend in India. pic.twitter.com/Nc45DkCOzh — Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) April 13, 2020

However, netizens were quick to term it fake. One netizen was happy to help his ‘childhood crush’, with many growing up on Sharon’s films like Basic Instinct, that Google 3D was used for the video, and it was easy to create that effect anywhere one wishes. One rued how even celebrities could be ‘conned easily’ and that it was ‘dangerous times.’

Here are the reactions:

Go to google and type 'Tiger'. In the results for images, choose "View in 3d" and then select 'view in your space". Lo and behold You can have this same fake tiger inside your bedroom too. Happy to help my childhood crush! 🙏🏼👌🏼 — Anid (@annoyinglyanid) April 13, 2020

Edited fake video😂😂😂🤦 — Lhasa boy (@Sunstarexx) April 13, 2020

It's fake.... It's Google3D — shubha dubey (@shubhadubey) April 13, 2020

It is so easy to spread fake news nowadays... Even celebrities can be conned easily... Dangerous times...

😱😱😱 — Upper Balcony 💙 (@UpperBalcony) April 14, 2020

Meanwhile, Sharon is known for her role as a seductress in Basic Instinct and went on to feature in many others like Casino, The Mighty, and The Muse, Sliver, The Disaster Artist, among others.

She was seen in films like Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese and The Laundromat last year.

