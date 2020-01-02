WWE News: Lana Insults Rusev For Hitting On Hollywood Actress Sharon Stone

Hollywood actress Sharon Stone recently tweeted about her dating account on Bumble which was deleted by officials. Her account was deleted as it was reported as fake by several users. Meanwhile, Rusev who recently separated from his wife Lana replied to Sharon Stone’s tweet with a ‘Hi’.

The whole WWE universe would remember that Rusev was incredibly happy during the Christmas episode of WWE RAW. It was a special edition of Monday night WWE RAW where Rusev was seen dancing with women. After the match, Rusev even stated that he is single and ready to mingle.

However, it didn’t seem like Rusev’s ex-wife liked his reply to Hollywood star Sharon Stone. She posted a reply claiming that Rusev’s tweet was creepy. She also spoke about the fact that the Bulgarian Brute ruined her wedding with Bobby Lashley. Lana ended the tweet by calling Rusev 'selfish'.

WWE RAW highlights

Lana and Rusev have been clashing against each other ever since Lana aligned with Bobby Lashley a few months ago. In the final WWE RAW episode of the decade, Liv Morgan and Rusev interrupted Bobby Lashley and Lana’s wedding. This storyline is rumoured to run until WrestleMania 36.

