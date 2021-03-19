Sharon Stone Makes Shocking Revelations About Basic Instinct's Infamous Cross-legged Scene

American actor Sharon Stone recently spilt the beans on her upsetting experiences throughout her acting career spanning over four decades. In her memoir The Beauty of Living Twice, the Golden Globe Award-winning actor opened up about filming her breakout role as Catherine Tramell in 1992's Basic Instinct and made a shocking revelation about her infamous cross-legged scene. The 63-year-old, in an excerpt from her memoir obtained by Vanity Fair, alleged that a member of the Paul Verhoeven directorial's production team tricked her into taking off her underwear during the Basic Instinct leg-cross scene.

Sharon Stone's Basic Instinct role was difficult for her

Sharon Stone recently revealed being deceived by a production member of Basic Instinct into believing that her private area wouldn't be visible on camera after she was asked to get her underwear off whilst shooting the infamous cross-legged scene for the 1992 film. In her The Beauty of Living Twice memoir, The Laundromat actor shared details about the scene and revealed watching the final finish of Basic Instinct with a "room full of agents and lawyers, most of whom had nothing to do with the project".

Recollecting the shoot day, Sharon wrote, "That was how I saw my vagina-shot for the first time, long after I'd been told, 'We can't see anything—I just need you to remove your panties, as the white is reflecting the light, so we know you have panties on'".

Elaborating further on the same, she continued, "Yes, there have been many points of view on this topic, but since I'm the one with the vagina, in question, let me say: The other points of view are bulls**t". She added, "It was me and my parts up there". The film and television actor also spoke about slapping director Paul Verhoeven after viewing the scene in her memoir and wrote, "I slapped Paul across the face, left, went to my car, and called my lawyer, Marty Singer."

Check out Sharon Stone's Basic Instinct photos below:

Sharon Stone in Basic Instinct, 1992 pic.twitter.com/J3PDnN9h11 — ð”žð”ªð”žð”«ð”¡ð”ž (@THECOOLISSUE) December 22, 2020

Marty reportedly informed Sharon Stone that the film could not be made, according to the Screen Actor Guild. She opened up about learning that "It wasn't legal to shoot up my dress in this fashion". She added, "I let Paul know of the options Marty had laid out for me. Of course, he vehemently denied that I had any choices at all. I was just an actress, just a woman; what choices could I have? But I did have choices. So I thought and thought and I chose to allow this scene in the film. Why? Because it was correct for the film and for the character; and because, after all, I did it." Sharon concluded writing, "Do you have any idea how many people have watched Basic Instinct in the last 20-something years? Think about it. It's about more than just a peek up my skirt, people."