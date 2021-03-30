Sharon Stone Shares Shocking Memory Of Sexual Abuse By Family Member As Child In Memoir

Actor Sharon Stone, in her new memoir, The Beauty of Living Twice, has revealed that she and her sister Kelly were molested by her grandfather as children. The shocking new development was described by the actor in the book recalling how both the sisters were locked in a room with their maternal grandfather, Clarence Lawson, who died when the actor was 14. The 63-year-old wrote that she poked him on the day of his funeral.

Stone wrote, “I poked him, and the bizarre satisfaction that he was at last dead hit me like a ton of ice. I looked at Kelly and she understood; she was 11, and it was over.” Sharon Stone further stated that it was her grandmother who had assisted the act by locking all three of them in a room. The actor claims that the incident has left her and sister Kelly traumatised. However, the two felt a sense of relief when their grandfather eventually passed away.

Sharon Stone’s memoir has released on March 30 and the Casino actor has recounted several personal experiences in the book. She also essayed accounts of her infamous Basic Instinct scene, when she alleged that she was tricked into filming. The actor claimed that she was misled into shooting an erotic scene in the presence of lawyers, agents and other individuals who had nothing to do with the entertainment industry. Stone stated that she went on to slap the director of the film, left the screening room, and had a conversation about it with her lawyer later.

In her memoir, the actor shared that she isn’t the only one who had been subjected to such kind of acts in the industry. Stone enunciated that every woman who had been harassed emotionally, physically and sexually for their job’s sake, deserve their day in court. She articulated, “I know that all of these women and men who have been harassed, been raped, had their jobs held for ransom, and been sexually tormented deserve their day in court. I know that to be true. I know that all of the unprocessed rape kits on police shelves everywhere must be processed so that crimes can be solved. This inaction is a true and real crime in itself.”

(Promo Image Source: Sharon Stone Instagram)