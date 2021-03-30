Sharon Stone Speaks About Difficult Time After Brain Stroke; Recalls Near Death Experience

Hollywood actor Sharon Stone is popularly known for her roles in films like If These Walls Could Talk 2 and Catwoman. In an interview with Fox News, she recalled her near-death experience when she suffered from brain stroke. Here's everything you need to know about Sharon Stone's 2001 brain stroke.

Sharon Stone opens up about her recovery from 2001 brain stroke

While talking about her health, she recalled the time when she almost died while suffering from cerebral haemorrhage stroke. She revealed that the doctors had told her that she might die after constant bleeding for nine long days. She said that it was a difficult time in her life and she was almost convinced that she would die soon. Sharon mentioned that there was a time when the room was very silent. She added that when the room was so silent and there was no one running around to fix her, that's when she realised that she was going to die and all of that was very serious.

In Sharon Stone's memoir titled The Beauty of Living Twice, she stated, "You write about the light, the feeling of Falling, Seeing people who had passed." She added, "I found out that I wasn't the only one who'd had this kind of experience. It's so profound." She knew that the scientists and spiritualists believe in two different things. "Personally, I'm with Einstein, who believed that it's both," she added. She also shared how her health helped her re-evaluate her priorities. She mentioned that today, she is in a grateful place. As a child, she always wanted to have a house filled with kids and dogs. She fulfilled her dreams and she felt blessed for the life she got.

Sharon Stone on the work front

Sharon rose to fame after her role in Paul Verhoeven's erotic thriller Basic Instinct. She has worked in films for over 4 decades now and gave some major hits like Casino, Bobby, Sliver, The Practice and Mosaic. The actor was last seen in the Netflix original series Ratched playing Lenore Osgood. She will next be seen in What About Love, Here Today and Beauty.

