Sharon Stone Unimpressed By 'XXX Cut Of Basic Instinct'; Says, 'I'm Powerless To Stop It'

Holywood actor Sharon Stone is not at all impressed by plans to release a special director’s cut of Basic Instinct to mark the 30th anniversary of the movie’s release. The actor has previously admitted that she was exploited during the making of her film and has always been vocal about her long battle with the directors over her infamous police interrogation scene with Michael Douglas’ character in which she uncrosses her legs to expose herself. The actor recently admitted that she is powerless to stop the director's XXX cut of the movie.

According to a report by DailyMail, the 63-year-old actor had previously in her memoir The Beauty of Living Twice recounted the experience of filming for her breakthrough film and revealed that she was tricked into exposing herself in front of the camera as she was assured by the filmmakers that her genitals will not be shown on screen.

Now ahead of director Paul Verhoeven’s Basic Instinct release, an unimpressed Sharon Stone in an interview with the Australian TV show A Current Affair said, "They’ve decided to release the director’s XXX cut for the 30th anniversary." On being asked whether she has any power to stop the movie from releasing given her objections to certain scenes, Sharon shared that she cannot do anything and explained that there are new rules made by the Screen Actors Guild union about the same that have been made to prevent such releases but they were made after she starred in the crime thriller so those rules don't apply to her.

Sharon Stone maintains that she has no regrets

The actor who was 24 when she starred in the 1992 film shares that she has no regrets whatsoever about starring in the classic flick and joked about the same saying that Regrets are like farts and you can't get them back. Once they are out you can't get them back.

Basic Instinct cast

Starring Sharon Stone as crime novelist Catherine Tramell, Basic Instinct also featured Michael Douglas as Detective Nick Curran, George Dzundza as Detective Gus Moran, Jeanne Tripplehorn as Dr Beth Garner and Leilani Sarelle as Roxanne Hardy. Watch the recent 4K trailer of the director's cut of the movie right below.

