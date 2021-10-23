Shaun White On Long Distance Relationship With Nina Dobrev; 'You Just Make It Work'

Actor Nina Dobrev and Olympic gold medalist snowboarder Shaun White are enjoying their whirlwind romance despite staying away from each other owing to their respective professional commitments. That, however, has not stopped their bond to flourish as the duo has figured out a way to figuratively shorten the distance between them and make the most of their relationship. The actor confirmed her relationship with the professional Snowboarder in May last year through her social media.

Shaun White opens up long-distance relationship with Nina Dobrev

During an interview with Us Weekly at the press conference about his bid for the 2022 Winter Olympics, the 35-year-old athlete got candid about how the couple has devised a 'nice little system' to make their relationship work amid thousand miles of distance and busy schedules. He revealed that plane tickets are booked to fly over to see each other at any opportunity they get. He added that they would meet during holidays and enthused over the meeting during Christmas this year.

Stating 'You just make it work', the athlete further said that he would jet off to meet her. Shaun could not help but gush about Nina and her ability to 'always find a way to make it happen'. He also added, ''I think that’s the goal of it all and the key to it all is just making the time. She’s super organized and on top of it, so I give it to her.''

However, the duo did experience their fair share of ups and downs especially during the pandemic as Shaun described the time as 'one of the toughest things'. During that time, the 32-year-old actor was filming while the professional snowboarder was busy training for the Olympic games. The duo braved through the times and even enjoyed snowboarding together where Shaun learnt that Nina was effortlessly good at the sport.

More on Nina Dobrev and Shaun White relationship

The couple is said to be seeing each other since April last year but confirmed their relationship a month later on the internet. Nina is currently busy gearing up for her upcoming Christmas release titled Love Hard while Shaun White is enjoying his time skateboarding and snowboarding in Switzerland.

Image: Instagram/@nina