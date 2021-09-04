'Vampire Diaries' Star Nina Dobrev Wishes Boyfriend Shaun White Birthday With Goofy Post

Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev and beau Shaun White's relationship seems more than a summer fling with the duo going strong. They sparked romance rumours back in February 2020 when similar photos from their South Africa trip surfaced, post which they made their relationship Instagram official later that year. As the snowboarder rang in his birthday recently, Dobrev's string of the couple's goofy photos is a treat to watch. She took to her Instagram account on Friday, September 3, uploading multiple photos with White accompanied with a heartfelt note dedicated to him and wrote, "Funniest, most charming, sexiest, and hardest working person". Have a look

Nina Dobrev celebrates Shaun White's birthday

Dobrev, who recently joined the cast of the murder-mystery comedy, Reunion, made Shaun's birthday extra special with her social wishes. The 32-year-old actor shared sweet photos of the duo, with a caption running across photos, that read, "Today is a special day. Is it? It is. What's so special about today??? It's Shaun's bday. So grateful you were born. Because you make me laugh. We have so much in common. We have deep conversations about important things. We like the same kind of food. We have the same hobbies. And even though at times you drive me crazy. I'm sure I drive you buts too. HBD @shaunwhite". Have a look at some of her uploads.

She also uploaded a gorgeous photo of the duo, calling Shaun 'the funniest, most charming, sexiest, and hardest working person'. Wishing her beau, the star wrote, "Happy Birthday Baby", and thanked him for 'always being older than me'.

More about Nina Dobrev & Shaun White's past relationships

Dobrev rose to fame after essaying the role of Elena Gilbert on The Vampire Diaries, where she was in a relationship with the leading actor Ian Somerhalder from 2011 to 2013. Since then, she has reportedly dated actors like Liam Hemsworth, Orlando Bloom, Grant Mellon among others. On the other hand, the professional Olympic snowboarder dated rock singer Sarah Barthel from 2014 to 2019.

On the work front, Dobrev will star in the comedy film, Reunion, as per Variety reports. The cast also includes Jamie Chung, Michael Hitchcock Chace Crawford Lil Rel Howery, Billy Magnussen and Jillian Bell among others. Nina, who has previously appeared in projects like The Vampire Diaries, XXX: Return of Xander Cage and The Perks of Being a Wallflower, will soon be seen in the film, Sick Girl, where she will be playing the role of Wren Pepper.

(IMAGE CREDITS- NINA DOBREV/ INSTAGRAM)