Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Share Personal Journey For Mental Health Awareness Month

Singer Shawn Mendes along with his girlfriend Camila Cabello have come together to help their fans find some inner peace. The couple has joined hands with an app named Calm for Mental Health Awareness Month. They will be sharing personal experiences to help their fans foster gratitude and overcome anxiety.

Shawn Mendes' initiative for Mental Health Awareness Month

As per People, Shawn and Camila are releasing Breathe Into It which features 13 sessions from Havana singer and 11 sessions from Treat You Better singer. Shawn took to his Twitter account to share the news along with a video where he talks about his life. In the video, Shawn can be heard saying that he wakes up every morning and meditates, followed by preparing for his day. He further said that he realises that mindset is very important as it is the key to his growth not only as a musician but as a person overall. Concluding, he announced that he is partnering up with the app to bring mindfulness to his fans.

Along with the video, he wrote, "For #MentalHealthAwareness Month, you can now listen to my new series #BreatheIntoIt on@calm. We’re also giving free memberships to youth activists involved in @shawnfoundation programs & to youth sharing their own mental health routine/story on socials". The fans thanked the couple for the initiative. Check it out.

For #MentalHealthAwareness Month, you can now listen to my new series #BreatheIntoIt on @calm. We’re also giving free memberships to youth activists involved in @shawnfoundation programs & to youth sharing their own mental health routine/story on socials https://t.co/3k9cUNQhY2 pic.twitter.com/O0c6ouRR9a — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) May 17, 2021

Thanks you for this, I was needing to her your voices, I'm grateful to have you in my life, thank you for everything!!! I feel light and grateful🍃💫🥺 @ShawnMendes , @Camila_Cabello and @calm pic.twitter.com/usA53FXPmV — Bella៹ (@dreamofshwn_) May 17, 2021

you can’t even imagine how this helped me so much, i’m really thankful ❤️ — may. (@cherrymndes) May 17, 2021

Thanks, shawn for everything you do. You always care about the well-being of others and you share and give a lot. Thank you again for existing

💕💕💕💕💕💕

Take care of yourself. 💋 — Laurence (@LaurenceCarron) May 17, 2021

The couple will also grant thousands of free app subscriptions to organizers of the Movement Voter Fund and youth leaders in the Shawn Mendes Foundation. The clips will focus on the couple's individual journey towards finding inner peace.

On the other hand, Shawn's clips, in particular, also includes a talk on him overcoming his fear, his pre-show rituals and his life philosophies. Some of Camila's clips talk about how she has managed to keep herself away from social media and how she has been maintaining the boundary. Her mother has also made an appearance in one of her clips.

A look at Shawn Mendes' songs

Last year, Shawn Mendes released his fourth studio album Wonder. For the album, he also collaborated with Justin Beiber to release the song Monster. The duo performed the song at the 2020 American Music Awards. Other than this, the singer also a documentary titled In Wonder, which chronicles the past few years of his life. It was released on November 23 on the OTT platform Netflix.

IMAGE: Shawn Mendes' Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.