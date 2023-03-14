Shawn Mendes And Sabrina Carpenter Dating? Here's What We Know

The dating rumours of Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter have been doing rounds on social media for quite some time now. Recently, a source told Entertainment Online that the rumoured couple is "seeing each other" and has been "hanging out a lot." The source also dismissed the rumours of the singer dating Dr Jocelyn Mirana.

"Shawn and Sabrina are seeing each other. They have been hanging out a lot and trying to keep things low-key. They were at a birthday party together a couple of weeks ago and were cute together. Shawn is happy," revealed the source.

'Things were never romantic between Shawn Mendes and Dr. Jocelyn Miranda'

The source also dismissed the dating rumours of Shawn Mendes and Dr. Jocelyn Miranda and said, "He was never dating Dr. Jocelyn Miranda and it has never been romantic between them."

How did the dating rumours begin?

The dating rumours began soon after Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter were snapped together on several occasions. Initially, the dating rumours sparked when they were seen taking a stroll in Los Angeles together. On March 14, the rumoured couple attended Vanity Fair Oscar party. While Shawn wore a black ensemble, Sabrina opted for a sheer bejeweled gown.

A few days ago, they even attended Miley Cirus' party and left the party together in the same car. In the viral video, the Stitches singer could be seen holding the door for his rumoured girlfriend.

Shawn was previously in a relationship with Camila Cabello. However, the two broke up in 2021 and announced the split on social media.