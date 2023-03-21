Shazam 2 Star Zachary Levi Wants To Do An Indian Film; Praises SS Rajamouli, RRR

Zachary Levi recently spoke about his interest in doing a Bollywood film. Zachary Levi also addressed the global recognition SS Rajamouli’s RRR has received and expressed that he needs to watch the film. Levi just saw the release of his film Shazam 2 (also known as Shazam! Fury of the Gods).

Levi was in a conversation with Hindustan Times, where he revealed that he has a number of South Asian friends belonging to India and Pakistan. He expressed that he would want to visit India as the actor has heard ‘beautiful and wonderful’ things regarding life in the nation. On the topic of a potential Bollywood or Indian debut, the Shazam 2 star said that he would love to be in a Bollywood film.

“Heck yeah man, I would love to do an Indian film, a Bollywood film,” said Levi. He added, while speaking about the Indian film industry, “Like I said, I have a lot of love for the people. You guys have so much passion and life that you bring to your films.”

More on Shazam 2

The sequel to 2019’s Shazam, Shazam! Fury of the Gods features the cast of Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Adam Brody, Ross Butler, and Meagen Good. With Asher Angel reprising the role of Billy Batson, Levi takes on the role of his alternative form, Shazam, the DC superhero imbued with the powers of the seven gods.

Shazam 2 also features new characters with actors Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu and Rachel Zegler. The three play the daughters of the Greek god Atlas. While the film has received mixed reviews from critics, it is receiving positive reviews from the audience members. The film has currently grossed $65 million at the global box office.