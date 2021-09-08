Shazam Actor Zachary Levi Jealous Of Ryan Reynolds: 'For Years I've Wanted To Be Deadpool'

Actor Zachary Levi who plays the role of superhero Shazam in DC Extended Universe's movie of the same name in an interview revealed which other superhero he would like to play on screen. The actor said that he was jealous of Ryan Reynolds when he got the role of Deadpool because for years Levi wanted to play Deadpool. The Shazam! star also revealed one more MCU character that he would love to play.

'For years I've wanted to be Deadpool'- Zachary Levi

Zachary Levi at Dragon Con 2021 in Atlanta was asked about which other superhero he would like to play on screen, to which the actor said that he was jealous of Ryan Reynolds as he wanted to play Deadpool for years. Levi added that it would be fun to play Reed Richards aka Mister Fantastic who is the founding member of the Fantastic Four. The actor explained that even though he would love to play those characters he was extremely satisfied with playing Shazam. MCU has announced the reboot of Fantastic Four but the movie is in the pre-production stage and has not cast the leads yet. He was earlier seen in the MCU movie Thor: The Dark World, where he played the role of warrior Fandral.

Levi said, "For years I've wanted to be Deadpool. I was so jealous that Ryan... he rocked that... when you see somebody do something that you've wanted to do for a long time, and they do it great, you're like 'kudos, rock 'n roll.' ... Reed Richards would be kind of fun. But to be truthful, I don't even really allow myself to go down those roads because I'm so good. I'm so set. The fact that I even get to be Captain Marvel/Shazam!/Billy Batson, it's such a fun dream role. And it's got so much different DNA than almost every other [superhero]."

Meanwhile, Zachary Levi will be seen reprising his role in Shazam's sequel titled Shazam! Fury of the Gods. The movie will also star Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Djimon Hounsou, Rachel Zegler, Helen Mirren, and Lucy Liu. Shazam! Fury of the Gods is scheduled to be released in the United States on June 2, 2023.

(Image Credits: Deadpool and Shazam Instagram)