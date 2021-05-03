Shazam! Fury Of The Gods: Ross Butler Teases Super-powered Costume Of Eugene Choi

Superhero film Shazam! sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods is heading to its production stage this month. The film is the fourteenth instalment in the DC extended universe and is scheduled to release on June 2, 2023. The film's star Ross Butler, who will be playing the role of the superpowered version of video game obsessed boy Eugene Choi, teased the new costume for the sequel on his Instagram handle.

Ross Butler teases the new costume of Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Ross Butler Butler teased the look from the film on weekend to honor the Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Upon sharing the superhero look, Butler wrote in the caption: "This month is Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month. I am proud to be a part of an ever-growing community of Asian American entertainers and storytellers dedicated to preserving what makes us unique, redefining what is assumed of us, and setting a new standard." Thanking the Shazam fandom, Butler continued "Thank you all for consistently showing up and watching, reading, listening to AAPI art. We do this for you. Side note: this super suit is from the first movie. Cannot WAIT to reveal the fresh updated ones we got made for Shazam 2! Stay tuned."

About Shazam! Fury of the Gods cast

The makers announced in March that Oscar-winning actor Helen Mirren will be joining the sequel as the villain Hespera, daughter of Atlas and Lucy Liu will be playing the role of her sister Kalypso. The film will see the return of Zachary Levi and his younger version played by Asher Angel in their titular character Billy Batson and his foster family played by Jack Dylan Grazer, Ian Chen, Jovan Armand, Faithe Herman, and Grace Fulton. West Side Story fame Rachel Zeigler will also be appearing in the film, however, the details of her role are not revealed yet.

A look at Ross Butler's movies

Ross Butler made his acting debut with the television film The Gateway Life in 2012 after which he appeared in several television projects like Major Crimes, Camp Sunshine, Star Seed, Teen Beach 2, Perfect Heights, and many more. Butler landed his breakthrough recurring role in Disney Channel's comedy series KC Undercover as Brett Wills for 8 episodes. He then went on to star in the popular series Teen Wolf and Riverdale and rose to fame for his main role of Zach Dempsey in Netflix's 13 Reasons Why from 2017 to 2020. He was last seen on TV as Alex in the show Swimming with Sharks and as Trevor Pike in the 2021 film To All The Boys Always and Forever.

