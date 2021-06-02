Shazam! Fury Of The Gods Star Zachary Levi Celebrates Filming With Custom Hero Sneakers

Shazam! Fury of the Gods cast has Zachary Levi reprising the titular superhero with Asher Angel as his teenage human host, Billy Batson. The upcoming film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) is a sequel to the 2019-released Shazam!, and has already started shooting. Now, Levi celebrated the news as he expressed his gratitude.

Zachary Levi celebrates Shazam! 2 filming with custom superhero sneakers

Zachary Levi has more than a million followers on Instagram and has been quite active on the social media platform. He recently celebrated the official announcement that Shazam! Fury of the Gods has begun shooting. The actor posted a picture of Nike Air sneakers custom-made like his superhero costume.

Zachary Levi wrote that he's grateful to the makers to see the 16-year old inside him and giving him a chance to portray the character. He expressed his gratitude for getting the role and thanked God, his family, and friends for supporting him. The actor noted that 16 year old him would not believe how his life turned out to be. Take a look at his post below.

Zachary Levi's Instagram post caught much attention. Many users left red heart and hearty eyes emoticons in the comment section. Some congratulated him for commencing work on the sequel, while others praised the sneakers. Check out a few reactions to his post.

Director David F. Sandberg, who helmed the first movie, will also direct the upcoming sequel. He was the first one to announce that shooting on Shazam! sequel has started. Shazam! Fury of the Gods cast has Adam Brody, Meagan Good, Michelle Borth, Ross Butler, and D. J. Cotrona reprising their role as Shazam’s superhero siblings. It also indicates that Jack Dylan Grazer, Faither Herman, Grace Fulton, Ian Chen, Jovan Armand, Marta Milans, and Cooper Andrews will also make a comeback as Billy’s foster family.

Joining the franchise are Academy Award-winner Helen Mirren (The Queen) as Hespera, Lucy Liu (Kill Bill: Volume 1) as Kalypso, and YouTuber Rachel Zegler. They are likely to play the antagonists in Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Details about the plot are kept under wraps. Principal photography is taking place in Atlanta, Georgia. Shazam! Fury of the Gods release date is set for June 2, 2023, in theatres.

IMAGE: SHAZAMMOVIE INSTAGRAM

