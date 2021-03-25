Sherri Shepherd's Reaction To 'The Talk' Controversy: 'It Crosses A Line,' She Says

While many cohosts of talk shows have ended up in spats in the past, the one between Sheryl Underwood and her The Talk co-host Sharon Osbourne had recently gotten into a heated argument regarding Osbourne's support to former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan's racist comments against the former Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle. Former The View host, Sherri Shepherd has weighed in on the conversation based on the sensitive topic.

In an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment on March 23, 2021, Shepherd said that Sharon Osbourne may have "crossed a line" with her statement. She also expressed that she was appalled to hear Osbourne dictating Sheryl Underwood on how to express her emotions. The Talk is currently on hiatus following the heated exchange between the two cohosts.

When asked about her reaction if she would have been in Underwood's shoes, Sherri said that she would have opposed Sharon Osbourne telling her "how to act". She said that she is a grown-up and is raising children, which would Osbourne's comment inappropriate. "I would expect an apology to be forthcoming because you're two grown women," Shepherd added.

Sherri was further asked about Osbourne's comment denying supporting racism. She said that it would be hard for anyone to accept being called racist when they get "reports from credible people" and called it "pretty damning". She also called Osbourne's actions "hypocritical" for supporting Piers Morgan.

Talking about Sheryl Underwood, Shepherd said that she understood that the host had to "speak in slow and measured terms, while Sharon was going off". She agreed that it was difficult for anyone to hear another person "talk in that way". She also said that it could "trigger" women who have been "treated as less than" in the past.

Sheryl Underwood and Sharon Osbourne’s Controversial conversation on 'The Talk'

When Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan called out Meghan Markle and accused her of lying about her mental issues and receiving racist comments, Sharon Osbourne supported him. She took to her Twitter account to share her support for him. This received mixed reactions from her followers and co-workers.

. @piersmorgan I am with you. I stand by you. People forget that you’re paid for your opinion and that you’re just speaking your truth. — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) March 9, 2021

Co-host on The Talk Sheryl Underwood chose to question Osbourne's tweet on-air. Sharon got agitated at Sheryl Underwood's questions and countered them by saying that supporting a racist friend doesn't make her racist. When Sheryl Underwood cried, Sharon quickly asked her to stop crying as she claimed she was the one who was supposed to cry. On March 12, 2021, Sharon Osbourne apologised for her earlier tweet and the conversation on The Talk.

(Image Courtesy: Sherryl Underwood, Sherri Shephard and Sharon Osbourne Instagram)