Sheryl Crow Narrates Shocking Details Of Molestation By Michael Jackson's Late Manager

American songstress Sheryl Crow recently opened up about being allegedly molested by late pop icon Michael Jackson’s manager Frank DiLeo. In an interview with The Independent, Sheryl revealed that DiLeo repeatedly made sexual advances towards her back in the days when she worked as a backup singer for the Kind of Pop. The 59-year-old referred to the entire phase as a ‘crash course’ in the music industry that she learned before proceeding with her career as a solo artist.

Sheryl Crow shares her ordeal

The All I Wanna Do singer said that it is really interesting for her to go back and revisit some of her old stuff and experiences that she endured in her career journey to compare it with where she has reached now. According to her, she has come a long way as she is able to play music about the long bout of her alleged sexual harassment that she faced during the Michael Jackson tour and talk about it freely in the midst of the MeToo movement. Sheryl Crow was 25 years old when she had to deal with the alleged assaults. The singer explained how being naive is a beautiful thing.

Reflecting on her younger self, she added that it was surreal in every way, shape and form for a young person like her, who belonged from a small town, to see the world and to be able to work with arguably the greatest pop star ever. However, the things that happened to her became no less than a crash course for her. The Soak Up The Sun songstress continued that DiLeo repeatedly made sexual advances towards her and even vowed to sabotage her career if she did not comply.

The Strong Enough singer further enunciated that she dealt with depression amid the troubling time. She had also referred to the harassment incidents in her breakout album titled, Tuesday Night Music Club that includes the singles The Na-Na Song and What I Can Do for You. Talking about DiLeo, he passed away in August of 2011 following heart surgery at the age of 63 and had managed Jackson both in the late 1980s and in 2009 prior to Jackson's death.

(Image: Sheryl Crow Instagram)

