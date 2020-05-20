When Shia LaBeouf Revealed That He Was Romantically Involved With Megan Fox

Brian Austin Green recently confirmed his separation from wife Megan Fox on his podcast. The duo met in 2004 and had tied the knot in 2010. However, this separation is not the first time that the couple has had to face a problem in their relationship. Back in 2011, Fox's Transformers co-star Shia LaBeouf made a revelation that shocked everyone and caused quite a stir.

Shia LaBeouf reveals that he was dating Megan Fox

Shia LaBeouf revealed in an interview that he was romantically involved with his co-star Megan Fox. The fling reportedly unfolded around the time Fox was supposedly engaged to Brian Austin Green. Shia LaBeouf said during the interview that he never understood the separation of work and life in that situation when one is on the set for six months with someone and they are both rooting to be attracted to each other.

Shia LaBeouf added that he and Megan Fox had their own thing and the chemistry was evident on screen. The statement stirred controversies since Fox was engaged to Green at that time. When the actor was questioned about the same, he said he does not know and added that it was just what it was.

According to a leading magazine, Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green initially got engaged in 2006 and called in off in 2009. They were reportedly engaged for a year before they tied the knot in 2010. The first Transformers film was released in 2007, and the second one was released in 2009.

The same report revealed that Shia LaBeouf was very protective of Megan Fox when they were together. It stated an incident where LeBeouf wound up going behind the register and whaling on a store cashier because he had said something rude to Megan. In the same report, LeBeouf also admitted to being involved with his other Transformers co-star Isabel Lucas while she was reportedly dating Adrien Grenier.

Talking about the same, Shia LaBeouf said that it was disastrous and added that he thinks neither of them was in love. He said that they were just experimenting. Lucas and Grenier split up after she was involved in a car crash with LaBeouf while filming the second Transformers movie.

In a 2018 appearance on a talk show, Megan Fox admitted for the first time that she was dating Shia LaBeouf. The actor confirmed that it was romantic and said that she loves him while adding that she has never been quiet about her feelings. Fox was fired from the Transformers franchise by Steven Spielberg after she compared director Michael Bay to Adolf Hitler. She later worked with Bay on two Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles films.

