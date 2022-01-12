Sidney Poitier's Daughter Pens Emotional Tribute For Late Actor; 'his Goodness Lives On'

Known for films like Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, In the Heat of the Night, Lilies of the Field and more, legendary Hollywood star Sidney Poitier died at the age of 94 on January 6. Even though the late actor, who was the first Black and Bahamian man to win an Oscar, passed away, his daughter reassured the fans that his legacy will live on forever. Take a look at the meaningful and emotional tribute of Sydney Tamiia Poitier for her father, Sidney.

Sidney Poitier's daughter pens an emotional note

Taking to her Instagram, Sydney Poitier penned an emotional lengthy note in memory of her father and to honour his legacy that will continue to live on. She shared the post with the caption, ''What I want you to know about my beautiful Dad. Please swipe to read. I love you with all of my beings and will miss you every day. May you be free and at ease, and fill your beloved Cosmos with all that is you''

She began, ''There are no words for this. No real way to prepare for this. No prose beautiful enough, no speech eloquent enough to capture the essence of my dad. We know his accomplishments are many and that he quite literally changed the landscape for everyone who came after him. He blazed a trail through rough and hostile terrain so those coming behind him could have a bit more ease on the journey.''

She added, ''So the people that claimed that this mountain was theirs and theirs alone would know that we belonged. That it was indeed our mountain too. That we were coming and that we were staying. We know how graceful and wise he was. How powerful his strength of character and moral fortitude. But what I really want people to know is how GOOD he was.''

Sydney Poitier believed that not many people knew the 'depth of his goodness' and that it was 'permeated every cell of his being'. She continued, ''The sort of goodness that prevented him from killing even the tiniest of bugs. I am a wizard at removing a spider with shot glass and a piece of paper because of him. He had a deep reverence for all life and a true awareness of our interconnectedness. He knew on a cellular level that if he hurt anyone or anything, he hurt everyone and everything.''

She asserted that Sidney Poitier treated 'anyone who crossed his path as his equal and offered them his full presence'. She grieved for the world who lost 'so much goodness' and compared his 'light and warmth' to a lighthouse. She also spoke of his supportive nature and his ability to save those who were 'flailing around in the dark waters'. Furthermore, she revealed that even though his health was deteriorating, his 'goodness' remained.

Sydney also recalled the times when her sisters would meet him and talk about their days just to be in his presence. She revealed that even in those moments, he reminded her of the 'power of goodness'. She talked about the pain of losing him as a father and as a grandfather but assured that his 'goodness lives on'. She ended the emotional note with a simple 'I love you' to her late father. Read her full note below.

Image: Instagram/@sydneypoitierheartsong