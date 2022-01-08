Sidney Poitier's Family Releases A Statement After His Demise; 'He Will Live On In Us'

Condolences have been pouring in for the legendary star Sidney Poitier, who recently passed away at the age of 94. His remarkable work in the entertainment field made him the first Black and Bahamian man to win the Best Actor Oscar, with his most celebrated projects comprising Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, In the Heat of the Night, Lilies of the Field and more.

Shortly after his death, Poitier's family issued a statement as they recollected their fond memories and deep ties with him. They iterated how they're imbued with a 'deep sense of loss and sadness' upon his demise, further calling him 'a man of incredible grace and moral fortitude'. They also noted that his 'beautiful soul' will continue to guide and inspire them, and his legacy will live on in the world. Sidney Poitier is survived by his wife Joanna Shimkus and his five daughters- Beverly, Pamela, Sherri, Anika and Sydney.

Sidney Poitier's family issues statement after his demise

According to Hollywood Reporter, Sidney's family issued the statement filled with praises for the celebrated star. "We are so grateful he was able to spend his last day surrounded by his family and friends", it stated. They called him not only a brilliant actor, activist but also someone who was a 'devoted and loving husband', a 'supportive and adoring' father, and a man who always put family first.

They further called him their 'guiding light' who brightened their lives with 'infinite love and wonder'. Noting that he was filled with wisdom, the family spoke about having a 'giant hole' in their hearts post his demise. They further added that despite him not being in the physical realm, he would continue to live through his grandchildren and great-grandchildren "in every belly laugh, every curious inquiry, every act of compassion and kindness".

They concluded by noting how not only his 'incredible body of work', but also his 'humanity' would continue to inspire many across the globe. They extended 'deepest appreciation' to everyone for their overwhelming love and support, mentioning that Poitier ardently loved all of his fans.

Apart from his family, numerous artists from the industry as well as netizens poured in tribute for the legendary star.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @MIKEDANGELO83)