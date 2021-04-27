Sienna Miller Reveals 'Framing Britney Spears' Triggered Her Anxiety Issues

Sienna Miller recently revealed that she hated being called the "IT girl" and that the Britney Spears' documentary Framing Britney Spears triggers her anxiety. She also admitted that when she thinks about the time she was always followed by the gang of paparazzi, she felt anxious. The actor also said that the paparazzi followed her every move when she was dating Jude Law. Read further to know more.

Sienna Miller talks about getting anxiety issues

In an interview with The Daily Telegraph, the actor said that it is like a bad memory. She added that when she watched Britney Spears and Amy Winehouse's documentary and reached the part where they were chased and attacked by photographers in the way they did, she started shaking. She continued that all of it was intense and it was a strange time to be a young person who became popular.

Further, she talked about being called the "It girl" in the tabloids. She said that she did not appreciate it and that it was upsetting to her. She did not know what it means and that it did not sound good to her. She also said that being called an "It girl" sounded reductive. The 39-year old actor then addressed how she has grown up and how she feels these days. She said that when she is put in any sort of a box, she wants to kick her way out and now she has a strong sense of the kind of person she is. The actor concluded by saying that she knows what she is capable of.

Besides this topic, the actor also shared some thoughts on being a single mother. She said that she is madly in love with her child and that being a mother is the most important thing. She continued that once you become a mother your heart is reshaped and that your child is infinitely more important than others. The actor also added that she would love to have more babies. Sienna shares an 8-year old daughter, Marlowe with her ex-fiance Tom Sturridge.

About Britney Spears' documentary Framing Britney Spears

The documentary is directed by Samantha Stark and produced by Jason Stallman, Sam Dolnick, and Stephanie Priess. It was released on February 5, 2021, as an edition of The New York Times Presents. The story revolves around popular singer Britney Spears and showcases her popularity within American culture and the conservatorship that she has been living under since 2008. Britney Spears' conservatorship triggered her fans to start the #FreeBritney movement.

