Simu Liu Hilariously Points Out A Flaw In Batman's Costume, Calls Its 'Terrible Idea'

Actor Simu Liu rose to fame for his portrayal of superhero Shang-Chi in MCU's Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings. The actor recently took a dig at fellow superhero Batman and pointed out a flaw in his costume. Simu's hilarious dig ruffled the fans of the caped crusader and Liu's tweet garnered a flurry of reactions from the netizens.

Simu Liu takes a dig at Batman's costume

Simu Liu took to his Twitter and took a dig at Batman's cape, it isn't clear if he took a dig at the upcoming Batman movie with Robert Pattinson or the previous renditions of the Dark Knight. The Shang-Chi actor wrote, "I am not out here trying to disrespect anyone I just... isn't riding a motorcycle while wearing an oversized cape like a TERRIBLE idea?"

I am not out here trying to disrespect anyone I just... isn't riding a motorcycle while wearing an oversized cape like a TERRIBLE idea? — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) January 6, 2022

Meanwhile, Matt Reeves' The Batman is all set to release this year and is one of the most anticipated renditions of the caped Crusader. The movie will feature Robert Pattinson taking on the titular that has been portrayed by Michael Keaton, Ben Affleck and George Clooney in the past. Along with Pattinson, the movie will also star Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as the GCPD’s James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál, Andy Serkis as Alfred and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot. The movie will be released in the theatres on March 4, 2022.

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings to get a sequel

After the massive success of Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings, Variety reported that a sequel of the movie is currently under works with director Daniel Creston returning. The report added that Creston will be collaborating with Marvel and Disney for several more projects. Lead actor Simu Liu reacted to the news of the movie getting a sequel and left his hilarious reaction on social media. He shared Variety's article and wrote, "Flopped so hard we got a sequel!!"

Shang-Chi was both a critical and commercial success as it earned more than $400 million at the box office and is one of the highest-grossing movies of the year. The movie was also praised for its representation of Asain culture and the performance of the cast.

