Simu Liu Opens Up On Shang-Chi & Spider-Man's BO Clash; Quips Latter Deployed 'cheat Code'

Actor Simu Liu became a household name after the grand success of the film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The film traces the story of the eponymous hero and his sister's search for a mythical village, drawn by their father, who's the leader of the Ten Rings' secret organisation.

The Marvel Studios film received a terrific response at the box office and bypassed Marvel's Black Widow to become the highest-grossing movie of the pandemic era post its release in theatres on September 2021. After Simu Liu's film's success, another superhero film from the spiderman franchise titled Spider-Man: No Way Home was released and gave a tough fight to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in terms of box office numbers. Recently, Simu Liu opened up about both the films and revealed that Spider-Man: No Way Home 'cheated' to beat the Simu Liu starrer project in terms of collections at ticket windows.

Simu Liu jokes about Spider-Man: No Way Home's success

As per the reports of Comicbook, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings had a dream run at the box office and grossed around $200 million domestically. Following Shang-Chi's success, then came Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios co-production Spider-Man: No Way Home which bowled over the audiences with its theatrical run as it reunited three generations of Spider-Men, including Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland along with a team of sinister supervillains and Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange.

The film minted a whopping amount of $1.9 billion at the worldwide box office and became the sixth highest-grossing film of all time. Talking about the Spider Man's success, Simu Liu said-

"We had such a great run. Shang-Chi came out, we saved cinema, we set a Labor Day box office record. And then Spider-Man came along." He laughs and further continues "In my humble opinion, great movie, loved it. I grew up watching [Spider-Man movies], I've seen all of them. But in my opinion, [they] deployed a cheat code and brought back nostalgia all the way [from 20 years ago]."

Liu playfully revealed that he would like to have a friendly chat with Spider-Man, he said-

"I would love to have a friendly chat with Spider-Man, I think that would be really fun in the octagon. I get my [ten] rings, though."

For the unversed, Shang Chi was relased in 2021 and also starred Awkwafina, Meng'er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, and Michelle Yeoh among others.

Image: AP/ TWITTER@SPIDEYUPDATED