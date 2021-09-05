Simu Liu Pens A Grateful Note After 'Shang Chi's' Release, Says 'we Made History'

Actor Simu Liu became the first Asian superhero of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The movie was released in the United States and India on September 3 and received positive reviews from critics, praising the choreography of the action scenes, exploration and representation of Asian culture, and the performances from Liu and Leung. As the movie was released, Simu Lui took to his Instagram and penned down a lengthy to express his gratitude to fans and the entire crew and cast of Shang-Chi.

Simu expresses his gratitude as latest film releases

The MCU movie also stars Awkwafina, Meng'er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Michelle Yeoh, Ben Kingsley, and Tony Leung. Simu Liu celebrated his heritage and wrote, "The sun rose today to a world where Asian superheroes exist as the leads of their story; that is the gift that @destindaniel and @marvelstudios have bestowed upon all of us, across all communities, everywhere. A celebration and a sharing of culture, of language, of laughter, of excitement, of sorrow and of heartbreak."

Liu praised his director Destin Daniel and wrote, "I need to say a few words about our director, who has put more work into this thing than you could possibly imagine. Thank you for making this all happen, Destin. For your thoughtfulness, for the dedication and commitment, you showed each and every day, for the personal sacrifices you made, and for giving me the opportunity to be a vessel for your story. I will never be able to repay what I have learned from my time with you."

The actor also tagged his fellow co-stars and gave a special shout out to actors like Ben Kingsley and Tony Leung and wrote, "Thank you for allowing a complete newbie to occupy space in your world. I felt like I was among legends each and every day. Thank you for your patience and generosity. You are all magnificent in this movie." The 32-year-old actor further wrote that Shang-Chi was about the change the world and make history. Simu said, "I’ve said before that this film will change the world. A smile where there wasn’t one before. Pride where there was a shame. Compassion where there was ignorance. If we reach out and touch even one person, they aren’t all of our lives better for it." The Marvel actor added, "And thank you all for your support. Today, finally, we made history."

(Image Credits: Simu Liu's Instagram)