Simu Liu Says His Favourite BTS Member Is RM; Calls Him 'Heart And Soul' Of The Band

The South Korean boy band BTS has a massive fan following across the world. The band has taken the music world by storm with their K-Pop genre and has also bagged two Grammy nominations so far. While the band is popular among the audience, many Hollywood celebrities have also expressed their love for BTS' songs. Recently, Shang-Chi star Simu Liu revealed that he grooves BTS songs and mentioned that his favourite member is the band's leader RM.

Simu Liu is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming memoir We Were Dreamers and is on a promotional spree for the same. During a conversation with Jason Y. Lee, Simu Liu expressed his love for the South Korean band by showcasing some dance moves and also revealing his favourite songs. The actor further mentioned that his favourite of the seven members is RM.

Simu Liu heaps praise on RM

The actor also revealed why he appreciated the band leader the most and mentioned that he is much like the speaker of the entire band and called him the "heart" and "soul" of BTS. He further heaped praise on RM and mentioned that the latter has a lot of responsibility for the band and he manages to fulfil it. Here's what he said.

Simu Liu said, "I’ll tell you why. He’s [RM] very much like the mouthpiece of BTS, like the heart and soul. And it takes a lot to like assume that responsibility. Right? To be able to speak … in an eloquent manner, on behalf of an entire group."

Simu Liu did not stop gushing over RM and further added some qualities of the BTS leader. He hailed RM's musical journey and the fact that he is also a producer. Simu Liu said, "He’s kind of been there every step of the way, and he’s also, you know, one of the producers as well." "What’s not there to love?" he added. Simu Liu further added two more of his favourite members are Jimin and J-Hope.

This is not the first time that the Marvel Studios star has expressed his love for BTS. He had reportedly mentioned the band in his memoir. The actor has also given them a shoutout for becoming a global phenomenon.

