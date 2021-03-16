Singer Halsey Praised By Followers For Changing Their Pronoun To She/They

Singer Halsey is popularly known for their songs like Him and I, Eastside, and Life's a Mess. The singer recently changed their bio on Instagram and followers instantly noticed it. She revealed in the bio that she now goes by the pronouns 'she/they'. Their followers took to the Instagram comments section to appreciate them.

Singer Halsey praised for being their true self

Singer Halsey took to social media handles to change their Instagram bio to She/they informing all the followers that she is bisexual. Fans tweeted about the same and complimented the courage it took to change their bio. A fan wrote that she is proud of Halsey for changing their pronoun. Another Twitter user wrote that she hopes that after seeing Halsey's bio, people get the confidence to express their true selves. The follower added, "it’s okay to not fit into the categories society puts you in" Take a look at how followers reacted to Halsey's news about their bisexuality.

A Twitter user wrote that she is happy for Halsey as many of their poems refer to their struggles of gender and identity. She said she had mentioned the same before and can finally feel comfortable expressing themselves without worrying about what the media thinks. Another Twitter user wrote that Halsey has changed their life. She wrote that she wouldn't be more grateful for the help and inspiration. She also changed their location on Twitter to She/ They. A user wrote that he just keeps looking at their location and feels proud of Halsey. Here are some reactions to Halsey's news.

i’m so happy for halsey bc some of their poems were about struggling w gender and identity and they have talked about it before too and i’m glad they feel comfortable to express themselves how they want to now despite what others or the media might think :,) — netta (@gardenetta) March 13, 2021

i love halsey so much she literally changed my life i couldn’t be more grateful for them — RUBY ðŸŒˆ (@17MINUTESX) March 13, 2021

I keep looking at Halsey’s location and I’m literally so proud and happy for them pic.twitter.com/w4WbjJWd4O — punksey rights/ HARRY WON A GRAMMY (@Halseyinhiding) March 14, 2021

A sneak peek into Halsey's Instagram

Halsey is pregnant with their first child with their boyfriend, screenwriter Alev Aydin. She shared a mirror selfie flaunting their baby bump. She wore olive green pyjamas and a white shirt. She also wore a purple hat over her head as she greeted their followers with a 'Henlo'. She also shared a few pictures of flaunting their gothic makeup look. She wore a chain necklace and chunky earrings to complete their look. Take a look at Halsey's pictures here.

Halsey's songs

Halsey rose to fame after she featured in Chainsmoker's song Closer. She gained popularity with songs like Not Afraid Anymore, Him and I and Eastside. Halsey's songs that were recently released include You Should be Sad, The Other Girl, Be Kind and Life's a Mess. Their song with the Korean boy band BTS, Boy with Luv received a huge response.