Singer Juice Wrld Passes Away At 21; Fans, Celebrities Mourn The Loss

US rapper Juice Wrld passed away after a medical emergency on Sunday. He was 21. The singer reportedly suffered a seizure and was bleeding from the mouth when the paramedics arrived at Chicago’s Midway International airport. According to a news website, office spokeswoman Natalia Derevyanny stated that he was taken to a nearby hospital and was pronounced dead at 3.15 AM and was taken to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office hours later.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told the news website that there is no sign of foul play, although the police are awaiting results to determine the cause and manner of his death. The media house also reported that Natalia Derevyanny stated that an autopsy has not been done and that the cause of his death has not been determined. A reputed news-based organisation reported the Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford stated that a person was taken to a hospital from a hanger operated by Atlantic Aviation for cardiac arrest. He added that the man was taken from the Midway airport, however not from the main terminal but from where the private planes land.

Juice Wrld, whose real name is Jarad Anthony Higgins rose to fame after his hit single Lucid Dreams. He has sung many impressive songs that topped the charts. Juice Wrld celebrated his 21st birthday a few days back. He was recently on a tour and was slated to perform in January next year. He had a growing fan base and was signed with Interscope Records in 2018. The record label has affirmed the sad demise of the singer.

Juice made a profound impact on the world in such a short period of time. He was a gentle soul, whose creativity knew no bounds, an exceptional human being and artist who loved and cared for his fans above everything else. pic.twitter.com/DsVNGNaMZK — Interscope Records (@Interscope) December 8, 2019

Millions of fans of Juice Wrld mourn his demise, while many of his fans have tweeted and commented on his posts about missing him and his music. Many singers have spoken about the sad demise of Juice Wrld as well. Hollywood biggies like Drake, Camila Cabello, Ellie Goulding and Lil NasX amongst others have posted about the sad demise of the singer.

rip juice. so sad how often this is happening lately to young talented rising artists. 🖤 — nope (@LilNasX) December 8, 2019

Fans of Juice Wrld are commenting about his lyrics from the song Legends that speak about the Forever 27 club. The lyrics of the song read, What’s the 27 Club? We ain’t making it past 21. It has been reported that Juice Wrld graduated from Homewood-Flossmoor Community High School in 2017. A reputed news organisation quoted the school’s spokeswoman Jodi Bryant saying that Juice Wrld’s teachers and staff remember him being a creative and bright student, who was caring and outgoing. The spokesperson also added that Juice Wrld was introspective and had a great sense of humour.

