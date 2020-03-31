Singer Kalie Shorr Tests Positive For COVID-19, Replies To Troll Who Said, 'it Was Madeup'

Country singer Kalie Shorr says she has contracted the novel coronavirus despite being under quarantine. The 25-year-old singer took to Twitter on Monday to announced her diagnosis.

Shorr said she was feeling "significantly better" but said the first few days into COVID-19 were "miserable". "Despite being quarantined (except for a handful of trips for groceries) for three weeks, I managed to contract COVID 19. I'm feeling significantly better, but it's proof how dangerous and contagious this is. It's endlessly frustrating to see people not taking this seriously," the "Fight like a girl" singer said.

"The first few days were absolutely miserable. I've never felt like that before. My entire body was in pain, and my fever was like riding a wave. I completely lost my sense of taste and smell," she added. It is unclear when Shorr contracted the virus.

Shorr was trolled after her tweet. One user wrote, "I’m almost positive you made this up. The day before you’re watching Tiger King, and then today youre sicker than you’ve ever been and then 8 hours later, you’re promoting your new song." [sic]

Responding to him, Shorr said that her test results came in today and it would be rude to assume that she would do something insane like that.

I was at my worst a week ago, the test results finally came in today. I was speaking past tense. Also- you think corona gives a shit when my song comes out? Trust me, I’m irritated too. This is so rude to insinuate I would do something that insane. Go crawl back in your hole. https://t.co/RjboJmMa0t — Kalie Shorr (@kalieshorr) March 31, 2020

There is 0% chance of me taking the high road with twitter trolls when I am trapped in my house with no other drama on the horizon. Sometimes the New England just needs to come out, you know? — Kalie Shorr (@kalieshorr) March 31, 2020

impulsively dying my hair purple during quarantine was all fun and games until my agent asked me to do a self tape for a really big movie and now I have... purple hair 🙄 — Kalie Shorr (@kalieshorr) March 30, 2020

