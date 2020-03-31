The Debate
Singer Kalie Shorr Tests Positive For COVID-19, Replies To Troll Who Said, 'it Was Madeup'

Hollywood News

Country singer Kalie Shorr says she has contracted the novel coronavirus despite being under quarantine. The 25-year-old singer took to Twitter & shared.

Kalie Shorr

Country singer Kalie Shorr says she has contracted the novel coronavirus despite being under quarantine. The 25-year-old singer took to Twitter on Monday to announced her diagnosis.

Shorr said she was feeling "significantly better" but said the first few days into COVID-19 were "miserable". "Despite being quarantined (except for a handful of trips for groceries) for three weeks, I managed to contract COVID 19. I'm feeling significantly better, but it's proof how dangerous and contagious this is. It's endlessly frustrating to see people not taking this seriously," the "Fight like a girl" singer said.

"The first few days were absolutely miserable. I've never felt like that before. My entire body was in pain, and my fever was like riding a wave. I completely lost my sense of taste and smell," she added. It is unclear when Shorr contracted the virus. 

Kanika Kapoor 'asymptomatic, stable & doing well': Singer's hospital refutes 'ICU' rumours

Shorr was trolled after her tweet. One user wrote, "I’m almost positive you made this up. The day before you’re watching Tiger King, and then today youre sicker than you’ve ever been and then 8 hours later, you’re promoting your new song." [sic]

Billionaire David Geffen criticised for self-isolating on his $590 million superyacht

Responding to him, Shorr said that her test results came in today and it would be rude to assume that she would do something insane like that.

(with PTI inputs)

 

 

