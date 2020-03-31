Billionaire David Geffen Criticised For Self-isolating On His $590 Million Superyacht

Billionaire David Geffen, whose net worth is around 7.7 billion dollars (according to Forbes), took to his Instagram handle to share that he is currently self-isolating (with a crew of 45) in Grenadines in his mega-yacht worth 590 million dollars. Sharing a picture of his yacht in the middle of the Caribbean sea and captioning it as 'avoiding the virus, hope everyone's safe' didn't go down well with his 84,000 followers.

One user wrote, "David Geffen is out of touch. Maybe if he made a large donation for medical protective gear for our overworked nurses, doctors & medical staff, he wouldn’t come off as an elitist jerk."

Soon after the criticism, Geffen deleted his Instagram handle itself.

Netizens React

David Geffen is worth 8 billion dollars! For God's sake help this country get ventilators, our health workers masks and the medical supplies they need! Or no, just stay on your fucking yacht instagramming. This is just shameful and grotesque. https://t.co/iZ0e5VKLDM — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 28, 2020

Is anyone shocked that Democrat donor David Geffen posted such an out of touch photo? He might as well have taken a picture flipping everyone in America off. pic.twitter.com/wjEgWdLa31 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) March 28, 2020

Prediction: David Geffen is about to make a large contribution to fight Covid 19.

Commentary on prediction: It's going to need to be very, very large. https://t.co/HVaGxABodJ — Julie #FlattenTheCurve Cohen (@FilmmakerJulie) March 28, 2020

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump says the next 30 days are very vital for America in the fight against coronavirus, as fatalities crossed 3,100 in the country. The more we dedicate ourselves today, the more quickly we will emerge on the other side of the crisis." In contrast, the crisis is continuing to ease in China. On Tuesday, officials in the world's most populous nation reported just 48 new COVID-19 cases, all of them brought from overseas.

