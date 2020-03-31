The Debate
Billionaire David Geffen Criticised For Self-isolating On His $590 Million Superyacht

Rest of the World News

Billionaire David Geffen, whose net worth is around 7.7 billion dollars, took to his Instagram handle to share that he is currently self-isolating in Grenadines

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
David Geffen

Billionaire David Geffen, whose net worth is around 7.7 billion dollars (according to Forbes), took to his Instagram handle to share that he is currently self-isolating (with a crew of 45) in Grenadines in his mega-yacht worth 590 million dollars. Sharing a picture of his yacht in the middle of the Caribbean sea and captioning it as 'avoiding the virus, hope everyone's safe' didn't go down well with his 84,000 followers.

Coronavirus cases in United States increased fourfold in just one week

One user wrote, "David Geffen is out of touch. Maybe if he made a large donation for medical protective gear for our overworked nurses, doctors & medical staff, he wouldn’t come off as an elitist jerk."

Soon after the criticism, Geffen deleted his Instagram handle itself.

Netizens React

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump says the next 30 days are very vital for America in the fight against coronavirus, as fatalities crossed 3,100 in the country. The more we dedicate ourselves today, the more quickly we will emerge on the other side of the crisis." In contrast, the crisis is continuing to ease in China. On Tuesday, officials in the world's most populous nation reported just 48 new COVID-19 cases, all of them brought from overseas.

106 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths reported from six states in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

(With PTI inputs)

