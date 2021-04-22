'Sister Sister' Star Tia Mowry Celebrates 13 Years Of Marriage With Husband Cory Hardict

Hollywood actors Tia Mowry and Cory Hardict celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary on April 20, 2021. Tia Mowry gained recognition for her starring role as Tia Landry in the sitcom Sister Sister. Tia Mowry's sister who is also her twin, Tamera Mowry, also starred in the show along with her. Tia Mowry's husband, Cory, currently stars in the American crime drama series The Oath, in a main role. The couple have been together for 21 years. They share nine-year-old son, Cree, and daughter Cairo, who turns three in May.

The Sister Sister actress, shared a beautiful post on her Instagram handle in celebration of her anniversary with her husband with a photo from their wedding. Along with the photo, Mowry wrote a long caption talking about how long they had been together and how lucky she was to be with her husband. She wrote, "#happyanniversary my (love) @coryhardrict I can’t believe it’s been 13 years of marriage, 21 years together and this union produced 2 beautiful children. @creehardrict and #cairo. I am so blessed to call you my #husband. I am so #blessed to go through this thing called life with you".

Adding to the caption, Mowry also expressed how her husband has always been there for her and how she was grateful for it. She also wrote, "You are my biggest supporter and often believed in me when I didn’t believe in myself. I am forever grateful #God has us in his hands. I love you Mr. Hardrict". Take a look at the post below.

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardict

Tia Mowry took to her Instagram once again to share details from her anniversary celebrations with her husband which seem to be the perfect night. The actress wrote another long caption about how their night went, "Last night was magical! Thank you to my love @coryhardrict for making our #anniversary so amazingly beautiful," after which she wrote in detail about their sweet celebrations. Mowry wrote about how the couple had balloons delivered and how their kids joined in making the celebrations even more fun.

Tia also wrote about how her husband gave her 13 roses for 13 years of marriage along with a butterfly necklace. She also mentioned how the kids made them a "beautiful card" and how her husband surprised her by taking her to her favourite restaurant where she drank her "favourite cocktail" which was a "lychee martini". Mowry ended the caption saying, "Thanks for all the lovely wishes. We truly feel #loved". Take a look at the beautiful photos from their celebrations below.

