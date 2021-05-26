'Skinwalker Ranch' Cast: Erin Cahill To Kyle Davis; Character Details Of This Horror Film

Helmed by Devin McGinn, Skinwalker Ranch is a found footage science-fiction action-horror film. Released back in 2013, the premise of the movie was loosely inspired by the folklore surrounding the titular Utah-based Skinwalker Ranch. The place is rumored to be the site of several UFO sightings. Here, we have curated every detail about the Skinwalker Ranch cast.

Skinwalker Ranch cast:

Erin Cahill as Lisa

Skinwalker Ranch cast features Erin Cahill essaying the role of Lisa. The actor is well-known for her stints as Jen Scotts in Power Rangers Time Force, Ted Mosby’s sister Heather in How I Met Your Mother, and Kendra Burke in Saving Grace. Apart from this Erin has also appeared in movies like Call of Duty: Black Ops II and Resident Evil: Vendetta.

Kyle Davis as Ray Reed

Kyle Davis plays the character, Ray Reed, in the film. At age 20, Davis first began his career appearing on The Dating Game. He was later seen portraying recurring roles on the comedy shows, It’s Always In Philadelphia and Men Of A Certain Age. He also played recurring roles on Dexter and American Horror Story.

Jon Gries as Hoyt

Skinwalker Ranch cast sees Jon Gries as Hoyt. Gries is best known for his role in Napoleon Dynamite as Uncle Rico for which he was also nominated for Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Male. He is also popular for essaying the character Roger Linus on Lost. Apart from this, Jon Gries has also featured in movies including Martin, The Pretender, The Monster Squad, and more.

Michael Horse as Ahote

Michael Horse features as Ahote in the Skywalker Ranch cast. Michael is best known for his portrayals of Native Americans in movies and TV shows. He has appeared in films like Turok: Son of Stone, American Strays, Birdseye, and more.

About the plot of Skinwalker Ranch

Strange occurrences happen on the Skinwalker Ranch that result in the disappearance of the ranch owner’s son. This prompts the dispatch of an investigative team to document the walker Ranch by setting up cameras throughout the property. The camera records eerie incidents with a warning of a Native American Man, who tells the crew their lives are in danger.

(Image: Still from Skinwalker Ranch)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.