'SNL' Cold Open Takes A Hilarious Dig At Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Defamation Trial; Watch

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's defamation trial has garnered a lot of attention from the entire world. The case involves Depp pursuing a $50 million defamation suit against his ex-wife as she penned an opinion piece in 2018 stating she is a domestic abuse survivor. Now, Heard has counter-sued Depp seeking $100 million. The case is being broadcasted on various channels and has become the talk of the town. While many stars have expressed their opinions on the case, the Saturday Night Live's Cold Open section also took a hilarious dig at the case.

The latest edition of SNL not only saw Selena Gomez host the show and leave fans in splits with her monologue, but it also took a hilarious dig at Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial. SNL Cold Open tackled the celebrity trial and also focused on the claims that Heard defecated on Depp's bed. SNL Cold Open's first sketch began with Kate McKinnon introducing the live coverage of the segment that she said everyone can watch. Aidy Bryant then asks Kyle Mooney's Johnny Depp, "Mr Depp, earlier in this trial, you mentioned that Ms Heard left the faecal matter in your bed." Mooney replied, "That is correct." Bryant further showed the fake court a clip of Depp's manager, played by Kenan Thompson, discovering faecal matter in the actor's bed.

Heidi Gardner said, "Objection, that still wouldn't prove my client is guilty of anything," to which Cecily Strong's judge responded, "That’s true. But I’ll allow it because it does sound fun. And this trial is for fun." In the video, Thompson could be seen doing a routine check of the apartment, while talking about the actor's severed finger, where he comes across something under the sheets of Depp's bed. He refers it to as "boo-boo" and calls Ego Nwodim. Nwodim claims the faecal matter is of a "dehydrated adult." Thompson was also heard saying, "And my daddy always said, ‘If a girl will cut your finger off, she will boo-boo in your bed," when he and Nwodim discussed why would the wife "boo-boo in her own bed." Sharing the segment on their official Twitter handle, the showrunners wrote, "

SNL Cold Open segment

Unearthed surveillance from the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp trial pic.twitter.com/DFdtE5uarV — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) May 15, 2022

