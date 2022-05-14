Amul Shares Topical On Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Defamation Trial; 'Too Much Seen & Heard'

The ongoing legal battle between Hollywood stars Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has undoubtedly grabbed attention across the world. From levelling shocking allegations to namedropping notable celebrities in their testimonies, the trial which is televised for millions of people to see has become the talk of the town.

This has birthed a new social media trend where people put forth their take on the matter, some who took sides while others had a comical approach. Amul was no exception as they hopped on the trend and made an intriguing caricature out of the famous legal battle.

Amul shares topical on Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial

Taking to their official social media handle, Amul shared a caricature of both the actors sitting in court for their trial. Heard, who accused Depp of sexual and physical assault during her testimonies, is drawn as pointing a finger toward herself with a shocked expression on her face. On the other hand, Depp's caricature features his signature ponytail as he pulls down his glasses in disbelief.

The settings around the table as well as the actors' suits were immaculately drawn in the topical. Playing with their words, Amul made a punny caption as they wrote, ''Too much seen and Heard?'' and ''Depp your knife in!'' The topical was shared with the caption, ''#Amul Topical: High profile and highly publicised legal battle!''

More on Johnny Depp-Amber Heard's trial

The trial began on April 11 when the Pirates of the Caribbean star filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against the Aquaman actor after the latter alluded to the alleged abusive relationship in her op-ed in The Washington Post in 2018.

In the latest development, the trial will resume on May 16, 2022, in Fairfax, Virginia. As per ET Canada, Depp's rumoured ex and Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas co-star Ellen Barkin is now set to testify in the trial. Additionally, Amber Heard's sister Whitney Henriquez is expected to take the stand. Reportedly, James Franco and Tesla CEO Elon Musk whose names often popped up during the trial are on the witness list. However, it is unclear if they would be present in the court to testify.

Image: Instagram/@amul_india/Twitter/@mohaksoni21/andysignore